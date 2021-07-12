Video
Monday, 12 July, 2021
Covid-19 wreaks havoc setting records

230 more die, 11,874 infected in a day

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

Bringing serious Covid-19 patients from the city as well as different areas of the country for better treatment is now a common scene at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The photo was taken on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER



The country on Sunday registered the highest single day Coronavirus death of 230 surpassing the previous record of highest fatalities in a day on last Friday taking the death toll to 16,419.  
However, the new cases of detection on Sunday were 11,874 bringing the number to 1,021,189.
6,362 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.64 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Positivity rate of last 24 hours was 29.67 per cent while the overall positivity rate stands at 14.65 per cent with death rate remaining 1.61 percent.
In the last seven days, Corona took a total of 1,354 lives. The number of deaths on July 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 were 164, 163, 201, 199, 212 and 185 respectively.  In the last week, a total of 76,272 patients were so far infected.
Cases of infection in the above mentioned dates were 9,964, 11,525,  11,162,  11,651, 11,324, and 8,772 respectively.
40,015 samples were tested in 613 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.
On Sunday, the Khulna division again surpassed Dhaka in terms of daily deaths,
    reporting 66 new casualties while the capital saw 56 deaths with Chattogram reporting 39, Rajshahi 26, Rangpur 22, Barishal and Sylhet 8 each and Mymensingh 5.
The pandemic has so far claimed country's 11,375 male lives and 4,814 female lives.


