DMP arrests 31 for selling drugs

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested 31 people on the charges of selling and consuming drugs in the city.

Police and intelligence units under the DMP conducted anti-drug campaign in the city's various areas and detained 31 drug abusers and recovered narcotics from their possession, said a DMP statement on Sunday.

During the anti-drug campaign, police seized 8,445 pieces of yaba, 200 puria (small packet) of heroin and 3.376 grams of cannabis and 28 injection having drugs from them, according to the statement. -BSS