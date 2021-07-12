Five more flyovers in Rajshahi city in the offing

RAJSHAHI, July 11: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) is going to construct five more flyovers with the main thrust of overall development of the metropolis through freeing it from traffic congestion.

Recently, the city corporation has taken a TK 1175.52-crore project for construction of the flyovers and 19 infrastructures, said Superintending Engineer Nurul Islam.

The flyovers will be constructed on Haragram Natunpara Railway Crossing, Rajshahi Court Station Railway Crossing, Bilsimla Railway Crossing, Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Railway Crossing, Bhadra Railway Crossing and Mohanpur Railway Crossing.

The flyovers will be constructed with an estimated cost of around TK 821.93 crore, while the infrastructures at TK 353.59 crore as part of RCC's TK 2,993-crore project titled 'Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in Rajshahi City'.

To this end, the city corporation has signed an agreement with three private consultancy farms.

Under the contract, RCC will receive services of preparing detailed design, drawing, consultation and supervision including other incidental works for construction of five flyovers and 19 infrastructures.

Earlier, the city corporation has constructed a 202.5-meter flyover along with a 120-meter ramp at Budhpara Railway crossing with an estimated cost of TK 29.28 crore for the first time in Rajshahi city. -BSS







