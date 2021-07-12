Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Five more flyovers in Rajshahi city in the offing

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

RAJSHAHI, July 11: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) is going to construct five more flyovers with the main thrust of overall development of the metropolis through freeing it from traffic congestion.
Recently, the city corporation has taken a TK 1175.52-crore project for construction of the flyovers and 19 infrastructures, said Superintending Engineer Nurul Islam.
The flyovers will be constructed on Haragram Natunpara Railway Crossing, Rajshahi Court Station Railway Crossing, Bilsimla Railway Crossing, Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Railway Crossing, Bhadra Railway Crossing and Mohanpur Railway Crossing.
The flyovers will be constructed with an estimated cost of around TK  821.93 crore, while the infrastructures at TK  353.59 crore as part of  RCC's TK 2,993-crore project titled 'Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in Rajshahi City'.
To this end, the city corporation has signed an agreement with three private consultancy farms.
Under the contract, RCC will receive services of preparing detailed design, drawing, consultation and supervision including other incidental works for construction of five flyovers and 19 infrastructures.
Earlier, the city corporation has constructed a 202.5-meter flyover along with a 120-meter ramp at Budhpara Railway crossing with an estimated cost of TK 29.28 crore for the first time in Rajshahi city.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP arrests 31 for selling drugs
Five more flyovers in Rajshahi city in the offing
Ready to check any possible dengue outbreak: Minister Tajul
Floating hotels on Buriganga River count loss and struggling
RAB arrests 7 members of an alleged human trafficking gang
Shamuk khol birds find safe haven in Rajshahi
Soon, 1,090 SUST students to get a shot in the arm
Over 61 percent of 18-25s suffering from depression during Covid pandemic


Latest News
Eid jamats must at mosques, but no embracing
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
People in villages consider COVID-19 as influenza: Health Minister
10 cattle markets to be set up maintaining health rules: DNCC Mayor
CTTC unit cordons off suspected militant hideout in Narayanganj
Land and sea port employees to be vaccinated from July 14
Quader urges all irrespective of parties to stand by distressed people
AL leaders visit Shezan juice factory
53 more Dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Italy keen to invest in Bangladesh's rural infrastructure
Most Read News
A bonfire built from over 15,000 pallets sits on the Craigyhill estate
Act on ransomware attacks
Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs
Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in election
Shamuk khol birds find safe haven in Rajshahi
In remembrance of Al Mahmud: Mysterious maestro of Bangla Poetry
England and Italy counting down to Euro 2020 final
Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Few words on ‘World Population Day’
Diaz stunner downs Peru to give Colombia Copa 3rd place
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft