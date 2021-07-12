Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Ready to check any possible dengue outbreak: Minister Tajul

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam.

LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam.

Mobile court drives will be conducted in the two city corporations of capital Dhaka soon in an effort to control any possible dengue outbreak, said Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam.
"A meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday to take necessary steps in this regard. After repeated attempts to raise awareness among people over any dengue outbreak, people do not take it seriously. That's why mobile court drives will be conducted to control the spread of dengue," he said.
"Legal action will be taken against those if anyone is found responsible for breeding Aedes mosquitoes and breaching government directives through fine and other punishment, no matter whether the establishments are owned by the government or not. You've no right to harm the lives and property of people," Tajul warned.
"We should be aware of stagnant water as it is the breeding place of the Aedes mosquito. It's possible to destroy the larvae of Aedes mosquitoes by using kerosene," the minister suggested.
Tajul went on saying, "After learning lessons from the bitter experience of the 2019 dengue outbreak, we've taken effective measures in 2020, and we hadbeen able to control the outbreak of dengue. Besides, the ministry will appoint adequate manpower, including pesticides, fogging machines and magistrates to operate the mobile courts this time."
"If we work in a coordinated way, it can be possible to control Aedes mosquitoes, and the mayors of the two city corporations are working with sincerity. We need the awareness of people to make the plan a success. Or else, it's not possible to control mosquitoes through drives," he added.
Mobile court drives will be conducted within two or one days for controlling any possible dengue menace in the two city corporations. Ten magistrates have been appointed for conducting mobile court drives, said the minister.
"The number of dengue patients is increasing day by day in the two city corporations alongside the death rate. Panic has gripped the city dwellers over dengue," he said.
According to sources at the two city corporations, 536 people have been found infected with dengue till July 7 and the number of cases in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is higher than that of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).
Talking to DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam, he said, "A ten-day anti-mosquito drive was conducted from June 1 to June 12 this year. The drive to take legal action against any establishment will continue."
"Everyone should be aware of controlling dengue, aedes mosquito and Chikungunya. People should check for stagnant water on the rooftops of buildings, flower vases and other abandoned places. We should keep our houses and other places clean to ensure stop breeding of Aedes mosquitoes," Atiqul added.
He also urged people to clear stagnant water within three days.
Meanwhile, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, said, "Mobile court drives are being conducted to kill mosquitoes and the activities will be brought under a dynamic system as we've seen a surge in dengue cases in the city. We'll strengthen monitoring in wards. We've asked the city councillors to talk to the owners and owners' associations of flats and apartments and the general secretaries of the associations to allow workers so that they can spread medicines."
Taposh added: "Sometimes we noticed stagnant water in the middle of two buildings and different abandoned things. We should clean up those for destroying aedes larvae."
Chief Health Officer of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Brig Gen Zobaidur Rahman said, "Our drive will continue and we've the data of those house owners where we've got Aedes larvae and now we've alerted them after sending SMS to them."
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Bangladesh reported 48 dengue cases in 24 hours until Saturday morning.
Some 179 patients diagnosed with dengue are currently receiving treatment at different government and private hospitals across the country till then.
The recent spike in dengue cases has compounded worries among people as the country continues to grapple with the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP arrests 31 for selling drugs
Five more flyovers in Rajshahi city in the offing
Ready to check any possible dengue outbreak: Minister Tajul
Floating hotels on Buriganga River count loss and struggling
RAB arrests 7 members of an alleged human trafficking gang
Shamuk khol birds find safe haven in Rajshahi
Soon, 1,090 SUST students to get a shot in the arm
Over 61 percent of 18-25s suffering from depression during Covid pandemic


Latest News
Eid jamats must at mosques, but no embracing
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
People in villages consider COVID-19 as influenza: Health Minister
10 cattle markets to be set up maintaining health rules: DNCC Mayor
CTTC unit cordons off suspected militant hideout in Narayanganj
Land and sea port employees to be vaccinated from July 14
Quader urges all irrespective of parties to stand by distressed people
AL leaders visit Shezan juice factory
53 more Dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Italy keen to invest in Bangladesh's rural infrastructure
Most Read News
A bonfire built from over 15,000 pallets sits on the Craigyhill estate
Act on ransomware attacks
Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs
Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in election
Shamuk khol birds find safe haven in Rajshahi
In remembrance of Al Mahmud: Mysterious maestro of Bangla Poetry
England and Italy counting down to Euro 2020 final
Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Few words on ‘World Population Day’
Diaz stunner downs Peru to give Colombia Copa 3rd place
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft