

Deadly Delta variant now dominates Dhaka



The point, however, with the vaccine programme rolling out again, and lockdowns imposed in various parts of the country, one hopes that this extension of the second wave or perhaps the beginning of the third wave is contained before it snowballs. We feel, the government needs to have a Plan B to counter the rise of the Delta variant, because Plan A-if there had been one-does not seem to be working.



Another important point to note is that unlike last year's 'General Holidays', the public has responded rather negatively to the ongoing ' Strict lockdown'.



Similar to playing a broken record over and over again, we can talk about all steps the government failed to take to keep the Delta variant infections at bay. But this will not take us back to the time when the rate of infections was coming down while there was virtually no sign of Corona virus in many rural areas. Now the scenario has completely changed even in villages, where more deaths are being reported of people with Covid-like symptoms.



Since, we have lost the valuable window opportunity to contain the Delta spread; the government's all authorities concerned must tackle the crisis sensibly in the light of reality. This means taking immediate measures that have worked in the past and apply them simultaneously.



Additionally, health authorities must ramp up testing (both for the virus and antigens), ensure free testing for the lower-income groups, and strictly enforce health guidelines. In particular, important is to ensure wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing all over the country, especially in crowded areas.



