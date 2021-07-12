Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Deadly Delta variant now dominates Dhaka

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Deadly Delta variant now dominates Dhaka

Deadly Delta variant now dominates Dhaka

Trailing behind Khulna for nearly a week, capital Dhaka is now the hotspot with highest number of Delta variant casualties among all divisions. Last Saturday the city recorded 70 out of the 185 deaths. Moreover, rising deaths in Dhaka division suggests that the pandemic situation in this region is turning from bad to worse, similar to Khulna and Rajshahi. Several studies also suggested that the Delta variant has spread at the community level.

The point, however, with the vaccine programme rolling out again, and lockdowns imposed in various parts of the country, one hopes that this extension of the second wave or perhaps the beginning of the third wave is contained before it snowballs. We feel, the government needs to have a Plan B to counter the rise of the Delta variant, because Plan A-if there had been one-does not seem to be working.

Another important point to note is that unlike last year's 'General Holidays', the public has responded rather negatively to the ongoing ' Strict lockdown'.

Similar to playing a broken record over and over again, we can talk about all steps the government failed to take to keep the Delta variant infections at bay. But this will not take us back to the time when the rate of infections was coming down while there was virtually no sign of Corona virus in many rural areas. Now the scenario has completely changed even in villages, where more deaths are being reported of people with Covid-like symptoms.

Since, we have lost the valuable window opportunity to contain the Delta spread; the government's all authorities concerned must tackle the crisis sensibly in the light of reality. This means taking immediate measures that have worked in the past and apply them simultaneously.

Additionally, health authorities must ramp up testing (both for the virus and antigens), ensure free testing for the lower-income groups, and strictly enforce health guidelines. In particular, important is to ensure wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing all over the country, especially in crowded areas.

After the first week of the lockdown, people in the capital have turned noticeably defiant to violate lockdown rules with crowds in shopping areas, traffic jams while many not even bothering to wear masks. This must stop immediately, with strict restrictions on gatherings of large numbers of people. Since the deadly virus is not leaving us anytime soon, we hope to see how the government tackles the worsening health disaster by taking pragmatic and effective measures. While the political goodwill is there but the other two are yet missing.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deadly Delta variant now dominates Dhaka
Yet another factory havoc cost 52 lives
Control price hike with an iron fist
Houses for the poor turns into ‘houses of cards’
Rising water levels causing floods and suffering
Mounting patients trigger fear for oxygen supply
Ensure OMS facility for all low income earners
Now shortage of PCR testing facilities grips the country


Latest News
Eid jamats must at mosques, but no embracing
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
People in villages consider COVID-19 as influenza: Health Minister
10 cattle markets to be set up maintaining health rules: DNCC Mayor
CTTC unit cordons off suspected militant hideout in Narayanganj
Land and sea port employees to be vaccinated from July 14
Quader urges all irrespective of parties to stand by distressed people
AL leaders visit Shezan juice factory
53 more Dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Italy keen to invest in Bangladesh's rural infrastructure
Most Read News
A bonfire built from over 15,000 pallets sits on the Craigyhill estate
Act on ransomware attacks
Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs
Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in election
Shamuk khol birds find safe haven in Rajshahi
In remembrance of Al Mahmud: Mysterious maestro of Bangla Poetry
England and Italy counting down to Euro 2020 final
Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Few words on ‘World Population Day’
Diaz stunner downs Peru to give Colombia Copa 3rd place
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft