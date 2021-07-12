Video
Letter To the Editor

Ensure justice for the victims

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Dear Sir
A gruesome and deadly event took place in food factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj in the evening on Thursday last. Fire incident in the food factory burned 51 workers to death and injured a lot. The door of 3rd floor was locked. Therefore the death toll is so high.

The distraught family members are now agonizing. This heartbreaking event can never be accepted. Law enforcers arrested Abul Hashem, the owner of Hashem Food Ltd and Sajeeb Group, his four sons and three others--accused of burning 51 working people of that food factory. Actually, it was not only an accident but also murder in the sense that the authority was completely phlegmatic about the safety of the workers. People of the country are shocked about the death of 51 workers at Rupganj of Narayanganj. The liable person behind the incident must be brought to book and the distraught family members of the demise of 51 employees will have to be compensated.

The Government should take initiatives so that in all the factories of the country have enough safety measures. Only then the lives of employees and workers will be safe in the workplace.
Yamin Khan
Faridpur



