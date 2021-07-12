Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

The Symphony of Our Times

Adverse impacts of the Tashkent Declaration

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Mizanur Rahman Shelley

Adverse impacts of the Tashkent Declaration

Adverse impacts of the Tashkent Declaration

�The Tashkent conference was viewed as a great success and the declaration that was released was hoped to be a framework for a lasting peace. The declaration stated that Indian and Pakistani forces would pull back to their pre-conflict positions, pre-August lines, no later than February 25, 1966, the nations would not interfere in each other's internal affairs, economic and diplomatic relations would be restored, there would be an orderly transfer of prisoners of war, and the two leaders would work towards improving bilateral relations".

The adverse impact of the Tashkent Declaration cause wide spread anger and popular upsurge against the regime of President Ayub Khan. As I wrote in February, 1966:

"Hardly had the ink dried of the Declaration when the regime found itself confronted with an explosion, mainly in West Pakistan, against the letters of the pact if not against its spirit.

The students in the Western Wing built up what in spite of 'news-control' appeared to have been a strong enough movement to warrant the snapping close of the colleges, schools and other educational institutions. The sense of discontent and dissatisfaction with the TD, spread far and spread strong from its centre-war-ravaged and, therefore, sensitive Lahore. It assumed within a short time proportions serious enough to make President Ayub feel and act on the necessity of explaining and clarifying the TD to pacify the agitated.

His sudden and apparently not pre-planned address to the nation broadcast over the radio hard on the heels of the signing of the TD proved that he too had a point to make. Of course, it is uncertain as to how far it succeeded in achieving its intended purpose. It did indeed accord the professional hailers an opportunity to 'double-hail'. But there can be little doubt that the appreciation of these people was hardly the thing the President or his comrades in power were after.

If the Tashkent Declaration has proved to be a trial for them, so were the talks at Tashkent, in fact more so. Every day, perhaps, every hour it seemed as if the dialogue would snap. Moscow's mediation notwithstanding. That was only too natural. The cause of the Indo-Pakistani war in September last year (1965) was the problem of Jammu and Kashmir. The basic cause logically was also the crux of the problem of reaching an accord at Tashkent between Pakistan and India under Russian aegis.

On this basic issue the stands of the disputants were poles asunder. The Indian team at Tashkent, seemingly hardened rather than softened, refused to admit that the problem of Jammu and Kashmir was a problem at all. Pakistan, on the contrary has always focused attention on the Kashmir problem. Without a guarantee by India of ensuring for the people of India-held occupied Kashmir the opportunity for self determination there could be no lasting peace, the Pakistan team emphasised. In fact it seemed at first and almost to the very last of the Tashkent dialogue that even a temporary peace with formal trappings would not be acceptable to Pakistan if commitments are not obtained from India on the issue of Kashmir.

When, however, the TD was signed and relatively more permanent peace between the erstwhile combatants ushered in without any visible commitment by India on Kashmir problem, the high hopes of Pakistanis were dashed to the ground.

They saw that the TD said that the problem of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed and the parties had set forth their respective views on the problem; simply that and nothing more. Softly touching the basic problem thus, the Declaration went on to enlist the many programmes to normalise relations between the belligerents of the September war.

It seemed, on the face of it, as if the terms of agreement were drawn up, details and all, by the Indians while the Pakistani team did nothing more than add the rather evasive and inconclusive paragraph on the 'discussion' of the Kashmir problem and sign on the dotted line.

The feeling was intensive to the point of explosion in West Pakistan which bore the brunt of the fury of the war.

There the people reacted vehemently. They felt angry with    the regime and the anger was the outcome of surcharged emotion."

Meanwhile, during 1965 there were vital and interesting happenings in my life. There was a change of the work place. No, I did not leave or lose my job as a teacher of the Dhaka University. Social Science faculties such as Economics, Political Science and Sociology housed temporarily in 1963 and 1964 in the then Science Annex, later the Statistical building opposite the Shaheed Minar, were transferred during 1965 in the newly built massive, almost majestic--Arts Building in Neelkhet.
Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure justice for the victims
Adverse impacts of the Tashkent Declaration
Dr Muhammad Shahidullah, a versatile personality
Israel-Palestine conflict plagued by Zionist propaganda
Colourism and of our laws
Integrating migration and migrants issues
Ensuring food security for poor is a must
corrigendum


Latest News
Eid jamats must at mosques, but no embracing
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
People in villages consider COVID-19 as influenza: Health Minister
10 cattle markets to be set up maintaining health rules: DNCC Mayor
CTTC unit cordons off suspected militant hideout in Narayanganj
Land and sea port employees to be vaccinated from July 14
Quader urges all irrespective of parties to stand by distressed people
AL leaders visit Shezan juice factory
53 more Dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Italy keen to invest in Bangladesh's rural infrastructure
Most Read News
A bonfire built from over 15,000 pallets sits on the Craigyhill estate
Act on ransomware attacks
Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs
Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in election
Shamuk khol birds find safe haven in Rajshahi
In remembrance of Al Mahmud: Mysterious maestro of Bangla Poetry
England and Italy counting down to Euro 2020 final
Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Few words on ‘World Population Day’
Diaz stunner downs Peru to give Colombia Copa 3rd place
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft