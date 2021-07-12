

Israel-Palestine conflict plagued by Zionist propaganda



The power struggle between ethnic Arabs and Jewish settlers eclipsed their previous grievances against the British and cemented Israel's sovereignty. Since the birth of Israel, the country was plagued with controversy which leads to the merger of anti-Semitism and Zionism to deflect criticism towards the state's occupation of Palestinian territory. This essay will argue for the two-state solution by debunking Zionist propaganda which conflates support for Palestinians to anti-Semitic rhetoric.



The Israeli-Palestine conflict is perpetuated by foreign actors that prioritized their self-interest over Palestinian self-determination. For example, US has established a strategic relationship with Israel to sustain their military dominance in the Middle East. Lucrative arms deal with the US had encouraged countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE to water down their originally more aggressive foreign policy towards Israel. In fact, USA is reported to have recently signed a weapons deal with Israel worth 735 million dollars.



Access to advanced weapons such as the F-35 joint strike, coupled with $500 million dollar's worth of defence against missiles has exacerbated Israel's military campaign against Palestine. Not only had US classified the apartheid practices of Israel as "self-defence" but also prevented UN Security Council from passing the two-state policy. This way, with the support of world powers such as the US, Israel's Zionist policies flourish and persist in the contemporary neo-liberal political paradigm.



The UN's stance regarding the issue of Israel-Palestine reached a stalemate as the organization's efforts to condemn Israel is diluted by America's veto power in the Security Council. This coupled with formal recognition of Jerusalem as the capital cemented America's blanket support for Israeli human rights violations. The Oslo accords signed in 1993 recognizes Palestinians efforts to claim legitimate land and property rights under international law.



However, Israel has yet to follow the Oslo accords and continues to implement their Zionist agenda. Under the Zionist school of thought Jewish identifying individuals with no origin to the land have a right to Israeli citizenship but Palestinians whose ancestors have inhabited the land for generations would not be recognized by the Israeli state or treated as second class citizens. While the recent flare up has subsided, atrocities against Palestinians persist due to decades of apartheid policy. Furthermore, the western media had constantly pushed the onus of the failed two-state policy back towards Palestinians.



The western media has effectively white-washed coverage regarding anti-Palestine pogroms. The headline of a renowned newspaper "the guardian" used "clash" to describe Israeli attacks and News channels use Hamas to defend Israel's military campaign. However, the term "clash" downplays the unequal power dynamics between the two parties retaining the facade of both Palestine and Israel being responsible for damages. In reality, Israel in its military campaign against Palestine has displaced over 2 million Palestinians and further terrorized them by implementing sporadic bombings.



The international community in conjunction with the media needs to hold Israel accountable for the civilian casualties that incurred due to Israel's efforts to forcefully expand their territory. This status quo has been promoted by the media as they continue to obscure the siege on Gaza which has lasted for the past 14 years. However, accepting the status quo forces Palestinians to relinquish their rights to equal citizenship, basic human rights and the right to live with dignity.



In recent years, the Israeli-Palestinian war had been conceptualized by the media as a religious war between Muslims and Jews. However, rather than the religion Judaism, Zionism which is a political movement is responsible for Israel's aggressive apartheid and colonial settlement policies. Zionism is the cornerstone of Israeli politics that justifies Jewish settlement in Israel. Modern Zionism has been created by Theodre Herz cantered around the belief that all Jews belong to a single nation and that they should establish a sovereign state.



Since the 1900, variations of cultural Zionism permeated Israeli politics. Most importantly, Zionism is used to justify the human rights violations of apartheid and persecution defined under the 1973 "Apartheid Convention" and the 1998 Rome Statute of the ICC (international criminal court). Often at an international level, Zionism is conflated with anti-Semitism. The religion Judaism does not condone acts of violence, dispossessing or treating another ethnic group as second-class citizen. Therefore, the Israeli-Palestine conflict is not a religious war but one that stems from a political movement called Zionism which ethnically stratifies citizenship rights.



The Israeli government has committed crimes against humanity in order to perpetuate systemic oppression of another ethnic group, the Arabs. This way apartheid policies aiming to suppress Palestinian resistance enabled Israel to transform Gaza into a 'besieged enclave'. Following the 11-day bombardment in Gaza, 50 percent of the pipelines were damaged, 248 Palestinians passed away, of whom 66 were children with over 1,900 injured. Nazmi Dahdou is one of the victims of Israel's campaign. Dahdou claimed that "I'll live in a tent on top of the rubble of my home until it's rebuilt".



Regardless of the recent ceasefire, the conflict between the two states persists. The disproportionate damages in this conflict are proof of the widening power gap between the two entities. The West bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza strip is part of occupied Palestinian land. While initially Jewish immigration into Palestine was a product of anti-Semitism post world war, the multiple sieges on occupied Palestinian territory has revealed the human rights footfalls of supporting a Zionist movement that encourages settler colonialism and apartheid policies.



Moving forward, the two-state policy should be adopted, and Jerusalem should be deemed a city state. Much like Vatican City, Jerusalem should be a city-state that is accessible to Muslims, Christians and Jews. Therefore, the international community should condemn Israeli occupation in accordance with international apartheid and persecution laws. Furthermore, the international community should impose sanctions on Israel and implement an arms embargo in an effort to realize the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The writer is currently studying Masters in London School of Economics (LSE)







