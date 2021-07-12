

Colourism and of our laws



Article 27 of Bangladesh constitution recognizes the principle of non-discrimination and calls on the state to protect its citizen from discrimination. Article 28(1) of the constitution prohibits discrimination against any citizen only on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.



In the landmark case of Navtej Johar vs. Union of India, the Supreme Court of India perceived a strong anti-stereotypical principle in Article 15(1) of the Indian constitution which envisages right to equality and represented a welcome shift in the interpretation of the word 'only' of the article. Putting the case forward, and given the intersection between colourism, racism, caste along with gender and trademark portraying prejudicial treatment towards skin colour, it can be asserted that colourism is violative of the constitutional fundamental rights of India.



More or less every aspect of the media in our country promotes colourism. There is a notable presence of skin-lightening products in advertisements, social media and bill-boards of urban and rural areas. Colourism onscreen is extremely prevalent in Bangladesh. In most films and television dramas the supremacy of white beauty is glorified and equated to the beauty standard. There are several provisions in Chapter 3 and Chapter 6 of National Broadcasting Policy 2014 that prohibits discrimination.



Chapter 3 of the National Broadcasting Policy prohibits any programme that implies discriminatory conduct towards women and children. Chapter 6 affirms to form a Broadcast Commission for issuing broadcasting licenses to stop unjust and unfair broadcasting topics. However, due to lack of proper observation by the broadcasting authority such advertises that promote colourism are constantly telecasted.



Fairness creams contain injurious bleaching agent, for instance, hydroquinone and metals like - mercury, lead, nichel, chromium and high level of steroids which can lead to decrease in immunity of skin, kidney and neurological complications and skin cancer.



In India, The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum (Central) Delhi imposed a fine of Rs.15 lakh on beauty and skin care Emami for misleading consumers about its best selling fairness cream brand for men 'Fair and Handsome '. Lately, Norway has banned two products of the skin whitening cream, Fair and Lovely, as they contained destructive ingredient which can lead to severe health hazards.



In our country, The Consumers' Right Protection Act 2009 lays down in section 44 a punishment of imprisonment for a term not exceeding 1 year, or fine not exceeding taka 2 lacs, or both for deceiving the buyer by any false or untrue advertisement for selling good or services.



Moreover, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the significant human rights treaties to which Bangladesh is a party incorporates colour as a forbidden ground. The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) in Article 2 (1) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) in Article 2 (2) includes colour as a prohibited ground and mandates the freedom from discrimination. Furthermore, Article 1 of The International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination asserts that 'racial discrimination' refers to any distinction, exclusion, restriction or preference based on race, colour, descent, or national or ethnic origin.



Colourism is not just a Bangladeshi phenomenon. Not long ago, the shocking disclosure made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that a member of the British royal family had concerns about the colour of their son's skin colour conveys the message that colourism is global concerning issue. Discrimination based on colour takes place so frequently that we have almost normalised the culture of colourism. To challenge this noxious culture of colourism, the standing of the laws should be stronger.



The Anti-Discrimination Bill which is yet to pass shall include 'colour' as a ground for discrimination. To bar trademarks that propel colourism, a ground of discrimination should be added under Section-8 of the Trademarks Act 1940 within its list of 'prohibition of recognition of certain matter'. In the case of Pro-Football v. Blackhouse, the United States District Court held that Redskins' long used trademark shall be cancelled because the term 'redskin' may disparage native Americans.



The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) should be more vigilant in controlling the standard of products. Swell, a 2019 UN Human Rights African Descent Fellow said that unfairness against darker skin tones has led to human rights challenges. Thereupon, to dismantle the pernicious prejudice of colourism, the government can play key role by addressing colourism as a social distress and by calling for action against advertisements, films and companies that advocate colourism.

The writer is a student, Department of Law, University of Chittagong











