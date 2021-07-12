Integrating migration and migrants issues

Realizing the importance of labour migration as the second largest source to earn foreign currencies, the government in 2001 established the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment. After its instituting, a number of measures have been taken from governments including: legislating acts, policies, rules to monitor the Overseas Recruiting Agencies (RAs), skill enhancement and controlling the demand and supply of labours at global market.



However, in 2011, Bangladesh entered to a new era when the government ratified the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families 1990. Since then government has bring a lot of changes in the migration governance and monitoring system including endorsing Overseas Employment and Migration act 2013, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Policy 2016 and so on. At service level, it also took initiatives to strengthen the capacity of the Technical Training Center and DEMO through decentralizing services, and establishment of Expatriate Welfare Bank.



To transform Bangladesh from low-income economy to the first stage of a middle-income economy, the present government outlined the plan of Vision 2021 in their election manifesto. This perspective plan has been scheduled to be implemented by three consecutive national five year plans namely the Sixth Five Year Plan (2011-2015), the Seventh Five Year Plan (2016-2020) and the Eighth Five Year Plan (2021-2025). With the strategic efforts and contribution both from the government and private sector, Bangladesh already attained the lower-middle country status, and the economic growth is accelerating even during the pandemic period. In consonance with global development agenda and political mandate, the present government also formulate a long term plan known as Vision 2041.



Yet the Vision 2041 has some high ambitious goals to reach Upper Middle-Income Country (UMIC) status by 2031 and High-Income Country (HIC) status around 2041, it is not impossible to achieve measuring the current GDP growth from 8.2% to 9.9% by 2041. To eliminate all forms of poverty from Bangladesh as per the Vision 2041 and transforming the per capita income of over 12,500 USD, the key challenges to the government relics to utilize its manpower, revolutionize the agriculture and trade sector without having any adverse impacts on environment, health and keep the trends adaptive with climate change.



It is noted that, the per capita income of Bangladesh now stands at US$ 2,227 and has the predictions to increase in next upcoming years. Beside the growth of national production and export related trade and business, skill manpower are also play crucial role for the economic growth. Bangladesh is currently blessed by the nature and in the transition stage of demographic dividend, which means the workable people (age 15-64 years) are highest in number. Meeting the domestic needs, the leftover skilled and professional workforce are being supplied to the global labour market, through which Bangladesh is earning billions of dollars.



Bangladesh's current foreign currency reserve is more than 42 billion USD (May 2021)--where the significant portion of this reserve comes from the remittances. Nonetheless, remittances has significant role to increase the per capita income. Therefore, it should address the key issues like: skill enhancement, fair and ethical recruitment, social and economic protection for migrant workers and their families to make the journey comfortable to achieve the Vision 2041.



Government is now implementing the 8th Five Years plan (2021-2025) as the part of Vision 2041, where it focused to bring advancement and progress in different areas like: GDP growth, economic transformation, recovery from COVID impact, employment and labour productivity, poverty reduction, gender equality, social incusing & protection, and infrastructural development etc. From the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, 10 agenda also placed to implement in the 8th Five Years plan i.e. Institutional capacity building and strengthen, expansion of labour market, skill enhancement, access to services, protection and welfare, digitization, private sector engagement, migration cost reduction, and reintegration of returnee migrants.



However, the plan estimated that over 10 million people will enter into the labour force within the period, in addition 5 lakh people failed to find overseas employment due to COVID pandemic. For these people the government has planned inter-ministerial activities to merge them with national and overseas labour market as skilled manpower. However, without engaging the young generation in different productive works either at home or abroad, it will not be possible for the government to reach to the Vision 2041.



As mentioned earlier, present government is striving to upgrade the status of the country from lower-income to first state of middle-income economy through a holistic approach. Therefore the government has prepared 8th Five Years Action Plan rationalizing with Vision 2041 and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Moreover, it is reforming laws and policies of different ministries according to that directive.



Eradicating poverty and boosting up economic growth through expansion of trade and business competent to the global needs are the top most priority activities of the government. For effectual utilization of the manpower, the government also has taken number of initiatives for the skill enhancement through technical and vocational education.



As a migrant workers' source country, Bangladesh has conveyed some significant changes in its migration governance. The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment has adopted a number of institutional reforms to improve the services to the migrants. It decentralized the services of BMET at district level through strengthening DEMO i.e. fingering, smart card disbursement, extension of welfare services, and making compulsory for the migrants to receive pre-departure orientation and trade wise training, legislate Expatriate Welfare Policy 2016, Overseas Employment act 2013 and Rule on RAs code of conduct.



The Expatriate welfare Bank also functioning at district level to provide financial assistant to migrants and families for migration and rehabilitation. To overcome the impacts of COVID on migrants who lost jobs and returned home, the PKB started to disburse 700 crore taka as soft and special loan. Though there are number of actions has been taken by government to make migration safe, ethical and regular, some challenges still remain within the systems and services.



In order to harness the benefits of demographic dividend, reduce poverty and increase per capita income the government should specially focus on the protection issues of migrants and returnees including, maintaining accurate data base and conduct regular census on migrant households, strengthen its diplomatic role to integrate migrants' issues in regional platforms like SAARC, BIMSTEC and OIC and sign more BLAs for labour exchange, play proactive role to monitor periodically the overseas workers situation with host country government, strengthen monitoring and governance mechanism to reduce vulnerability for trafficking, upgrade the curriculum and trade at technical and vocational training centres following public-private partnership approach, provide accurate and authentic information at every stage of migration from grassroots level, ensure compulsory insurance in affordable cost for migrants at home and at destination country, ensure social protection of migrants and families and create favourable environment to invest remittances in productive business and trade.

The writer is a migrant rights activist







