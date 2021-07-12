Covid-19: 113 more people die, 2,662 more infected in 23 dists

A total of 113 more people died of and 2,662 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 23 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Noakhali, Sirajganj, Mymensingh, Madaripur and Kurigram districts, in three days.

KHULNA: A total of 60 more people died of and 1,591 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Sunday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 71,550 in the division.

On Saturday, the total number of the virus infected patients was 69,959 here.

Death toll from the disease 1,593 including highest 416 in Khulna, followed by 341 in Kushtia, 218 in Jashore, 135 in Jhenidah, 121 in Chuadanga, 100 in Bagerhat, 80 in Meherpur, 76 in Satkhira, 67 in Narail and 39 in Magura districts while 60 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, 14 were from Khulna, 13 from Kushtia, seven from Narail, six from Chuadanga and Jashore each, five from Meherpur, four from Magura, three from Jhenidah and two from Bagerhat districts of the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows decreased compared to the previous day's figure of 772, said the health department sources, adding that the figure was 1,732 on Saturday.

Among the infected people, 46,299 have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with 1,047 new recoveries found on Sunday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 9,555 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 71,978 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 47,452 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 243 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 247 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 431 were detected in Khulna followed by 245 in Kushtia, 157 in Satkhira, 147 in Jhenidah, 144 in Bagerhat, 143 in Chuadanga, 139 in Jashore, 81 in Magura, 53 in Meherpur and 51 in Narail districts of the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 18,786 in Khulna, 15,303 in Jashore, 10,304 in Kushtia, 5,660 in Jhenidah, 4,565 in Bagerhat, 4,549 in Chuadanga, 4,380 in Satkhira, 3,393 in Narail, 2,525 in Meherpur and 2,085 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 19 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.

RMCH Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said six people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 13 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, nine were from Rajshahi, six from Natore, two from Chapainawabganj, and one from Pabna and Kushtia districts each.

Some 518 are now undergoing treatment against its 454 beds capacity at the hospital till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Seven more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 11am on Sunday.

Of the deceased, three died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, three in Mohammad Ali Hospital and one in TMSS Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Mozammel, 75, of Sadar Upazila, Safura Begum, 65, of Dhunat Upazila, and Mahiuddin, 72, of Shibganj Upazila in the district; Ziaul Haque, 65, of Sirajganj; Bazlur Rashid, 53, of Naogaon; Murad, 45, of Gaibandha; and Mina Khanam, 55, of Natore.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 465 in the district.

Meanwhile, 183 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 15,707 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said a total of 487 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 183 people found positive for the virus.

However, 84 more people have been recovered from the virus here in the last 24 hours.

With this, the recovery cases from the virus rose to 13,535 in the district.

NOAKHALI: Eight more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, a total of 18 people died of the virus here in the last week.

Meanwhile, 19 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 12,486 in the district.

Noakhali CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said a total of 69 samples have been tested in three PCR labs of the district in the last 24 hours where 19 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 27.53 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, eight are in Chatkhil, six in Companiganj, three in Kabirhat, and one in Begumganj and Senbag upazilas.

Among the total infected, 7,788 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

Currently, 60 patients are now undergoing treatment at Covid-19 Dedicated Hospital at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Sadar Upazila while 4,541 are in isolation.

SIRAJGANJ: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Sunday noon.

The deceased were identified as Ashraf Ali, 65, former councilor of Sirajganj Municipality and resident of Janpur Moholla, and Osman Gani, 62, son of late Ahad Ali of Sadar Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 35 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 244 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours.

Sirajganj CS Dr Ramapada Roy confirmed the information on Sunday noon.

He said a total of 470 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 244 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 39.42 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 71 are in Sadar, 42 in Kazipur, 32 in Kamarkhanda, 23 in Chauhali, 22 in Shahjadpur, 20 in Belkuchi, 13 in Ullapara, 12 in Raiganj and 9 in Tarash upazilas.

Of them, four patients are now undergoing treatment at Sirajganj Sadar Hospital and four in Raiganj Hospital while 236 are in isolation.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: One more person died of coronavirus in Haluaghat Upazila of the district in three days.

Meanwhile, 21 more people have contracted the virus during this time, taking the total number of the virus cases to 236 in the upazila.

Haluaghat Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Munir Ahmed confirmed the information on Sunday noon.

He said a total of 1,510 samples have been tested in PCR lab of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital in three days where 236 people found positive for the virus.

Among the total infected, 216 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 20 are now undergoing treatment in the upazila.

PIROJPUR: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.

Of the deceased, one died at Pirojpur Sadar Hospital and another in Sadar Upazila.

Meanwhile, 160 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Pirojpur CS Dr Md Hasanaat Yousauf Zaki confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said of the newly infected people 79 are in Sadar, 31 in Nazirpur, 22 in Bhandaria, 19 in Mathbaria and nine in Kawkhali upazilas.

BARISHAL: Seven more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday noon.

Of the deceased, five people died in Pirojpur, and two in Babuganj and Banaripara upazilas of Barishal District.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 344 here.

Meanwhile, some 284 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 21,399 in the division.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 17.05 per cent here.

Among the total infected, 15,694 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.

MADARIPUR: Four more people died of coronavirus at Madaripur Sadar Hospital in the district town in the last 48 hours till Saturday.

Of the deceased, three people were found positive for the virus while one had been suffering with its symptoms.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 43 here.

Meanwhile, 160 more people have contracted the virus in the last 48 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 3,563 in the district.

Madaripur CS Dr Shafiqul Islam confirmed the information on Saturday.

He said a total of 441 samples have been tested here in the last 48 hours where 160 people found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected, seven are in Sadar, 42 in Rajoir, 20 in Shibchar and 15 in Kalkini upazilas.

Currently, 949 patients are in isolation in the district.

Of them, 22 are in hospital and 928 in home isolation.

KURIGRAM: Three more people died of coronavirus at Kurigram General Hospital in the district town in the last 24 hours.

One of the deceased was found positive for the virus while two others had been suffering with its symptoms.

Kurigram CS Dr Habibur Rahman confirmed the information on Saturday.

A total of 2,182 people have been infected with the virus in the district.

Among the total infected, 1,402 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 34 died of it in the district.