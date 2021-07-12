Setting up PCR lab, oxygen system demanded in Gaibandha



Nagarik Mancha formed a human chain in the town on Saturday, demanding central oxygen system, PCR lab and ICU in the Gaibandha General Hospital immediately. photo: observer

The human chain was formed under the banner of Nagarik Mancha Gaibandha.

Presided over by senior member of the Mancha Waziur Rahman Raphel, the human chain was addressed, among others, by former councillor of Gaibandha Municipality GM Chowdhury Mithu, human rights worker M. Shahidul Islam, President of Communist Party of Bangladesh, district unit, Mihir Ghosh and President of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, district chapter, Golam Maruf Mona,

The speakers, in their speech, said the number of corona-infected people is increasing in the district, making the common people more worried about the Covid-19.

The corona-infected patients are not getting desired services from the general hospital for want of required number of physicians and other essential facilities including ICU one, they added.

They also claimed that the samples of corona-suspected patients are to diagnosed at the PCR lab of Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH). As a result, the patients have to wait for five to six days to get the report. It is very tedious and anxiety to the patients and their family members. So, they demanded of the government to set up PCR lab at Gaibandha General Hospital.

The corona patients who are getting admitted to GGH, are the worst sufferers as there is no high flow oxygen system.

In this circumstances, they demanded of the government to take necessary steps to fulfil the demands as early as possible to ensure quality services to the corona-infected patients admitted to the hospital here.

A large number of people from all walks of life including social workers, cultural and media personalities took part in the human chain.



