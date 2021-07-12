80 people fined for violating lockdown rules in two districts

Separate mobile courts on Saturday fined a total of 80 people for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in two districts- Bagerhat and Brahmanbaria.

BAGERHAT: Separate mobile courts in the district on Saturday fined 73 people Tk 54,650 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.

A total of 12 mobile courts conducted drives in different areas in nine upazilas of the district in the last 24 hours, and fined the health guideline violators the amount.

Members of Bangladesh Army, Navy, Border Guard Bangladesh, Coast Guard and police were present during the drives.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A mobile court here on Saturday fined seven people Tk 6,500 for violating lockdown rules in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate KM Yasir Arafat conducted drives in Auliabazar, Champaknagar Bazar and Mirzapur Junction areas, and fined the lockdown instruction violators the amount.

Members of police and Ansar were also present during the drives.

UNO KM Yasir Arafat confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the upazila.







