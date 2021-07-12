Three found dead in three districts

Three people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Khagrachhari, Bagerhat and Bogura, in three days.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Shahadat Hossain, 22, son of Md Abu Hanif, a resident of Madhya Boalkhali Anath Ashram area under Merung Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body hanging from a mango tree in the area at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dighinala Police Station (PS) AKM Peyar Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Reshma Begum, 27, wife of Rezaul Khan, a resident of Gajalia Village under Putikhali Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Acting Chairman of Putikhali Union Parishad (UP) Ismail Hossain Mridha said neighbours saw the body of Reshma hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP chairman added.

Morrelganj PS OC Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.

BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a young man in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Shamim, 25, son of Ekram Hossain, a resident of Panchadas Village under Buriganj Union in the upazila.

Shibganj PS OC Sirajul Islam said locals spotted the body of Shamim on the Eidgah Field in Panchagram area at around 10pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The reason behind his death could not be known immediately, the OC added.







