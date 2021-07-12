Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Khagrachhari, Bagerhat and Bogura, in three days.  
DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Md Shahadat Hossain, 22, son of Md Abu Hanif, a resident of Madhya Boalkhali Anath Ashram area under Merung Union in the upazila.
Police sources said locals spotted the body hanging from a mango tree in the area at night and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dighinala Police Station (PS) AKM Peyar Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.
MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Reshma Begum, 27, wife of Rezaul Khan, a resident of Gajalia Village under Putikhali Union in the upazila.
Quoting locals, Acting Chairman of Putikhali Union Parishad (UP) Ismail Hossain Mridha said neighbours saw the body of Reshma hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house in the evening and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP chairman added.
Morrelganj PS OC Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.
However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.
BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a young man in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Shamim, 25, son of Ekram Hossain, a resident of Panchadas Village under Buriganj Union in the upazila.
Shibganj PS OC Sirajul Islam said locals spotted the body of Shamim on the Eidgah Field in Panchagram area at around 10pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The reason behind his death could not be known immediately, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 113 more people die, 2,662 more infected in 23 dists
Setting up PCR lab, oxygen system demanded in Gaibandha
80 people fined for violating lockdown rules in two districts
Three found dead in three districts
Erosion by Jamuna, Dharla continues unabated at Nagarpur Upazila
Farmers expect bumper jute yield in Narail
Raw hide traders demand dues from tannery owners
Monohardi Municipality Mayor Mohammad Aminur Rashid Sujon


Latest News
Eid jamats must at mosques, but no embracing
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
People in villages consider COVID-19 as influenza: Health Minister
10 cattle markets to be set up maintaining health rules: DNCC Mayor
CTTC unit cordons off suspected militant hideout in Narayanganj
Land and sea port employees to be vaccinated from July 14
Quader urges all irrespective of parties to stand by distressed people
AL leaders visit Shezan juice factory
53 more Dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Italy keen to invest in Bangladesh's rural infrastructure
Most Read News
A bonfire built from over 15,000 pallets sits on the Craigyhill estate
Act on ransomware attacks
Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs
Shamuk khol birds find safe haven in Rajshahi
In remembrance of Al Mahmud: Mysterious maestro of Bangla Poetry
Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in election
England and Italy counting down to Euro 2020 final
Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Few words on ‘World Population Day’
Diaz stunner downs Peru to give Colombia Copa 3rd place
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft