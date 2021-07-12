Erosion by Jamuna, Dharla continues unabated at Nagarpur Upazila



Erosion by the Jamuna River takes serious turn in Nagarpur Upazila. photo: observer

Jamuna bed is widening with eroding areas. There is water and water everywhere. Tear of destitute and water of the river is getting streamed lined together.

Houses, croplands, play grounds, education institutions and mosques have been embedded. In a visit to Khash Ghuni Para and Khash Tebaria Village at Salimabad Union of the upazila found hundreds of acres of eroded croplands, houses, education institutions, mosques and madrasas. Many were seen evacuating their houses and trees. Most of them could not lift their crops. Houses of inhabitants are being devoured by Jamuna.

Under the union, Dhaleshwari and Jamuna rivers are eroding areas like Paiksha Maijail, Khash Ghuni Para, Khash Tebaria, Char Salimabad, Vuter Morr, and under Varrah Union, Shahjani, Marma, Panchtara, Aagdigholia, Uladab road, and Bazarhaat.

Farmer Md Danesh Sheikh of Khash Tebaria Village said, "I have shifted my house for six times in the last two years. Now I have no longer a place for staying. I am pathless with my children."

Local sergeant (Rtd) Altaf Hossain said, "This year, my house got eroded in the beginning of water swelling. I don't want others to experience the same fate. The Water Development Board (WDB) has undertaken a project of Tk 30 lakh in order to protect Khash Ghuni Para from the Jamuna erosion. To prevent erosion across about 65 metres of stretches geo-bags are dumped."

Tebaria Union Member Md Raja Mia of Ward No.-5 said, "There are 2,775 voters in my ward. Half of these are living along Jamuna bank. Now they are moving to other areas for shelter. I, as a public representative, am demanding a permanent embankment from the government."

Sub-Assistant Engineer of WDB -Tangail Md Solaiman Bhuiya said, an emergency work is going on to prevent erosion for time being; but it is not a sustainable solution. There is no alternative to permanent embankment to tackle erosion, he added.





