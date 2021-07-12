Video
Monday, 12 July, 2021
Farmers expect bumper jute yield in Narail

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021
Our Correspondent

A jute field in Narail. photo: observer

NARAIL, July 11: Jute growers in the district have been relieved of by the continuous rainfall  for the last few days. Their worrisome was mounting up due to lack of rain in the beginning of the      season.
They are now optimistic about bumper yield, mainly for low pest attack and encouraging jute growth. This year's jute cultivation has exceeded the target. Despite the good growth, they are also apprehensive by a little bit about market price amid corona epidemic.
Ekram Hossen of Benadop Village in Lohagara Upozila of the district
said, the climate since the beginning of the season is maintaining unfavorably.   
Md Nahid Jamadder  of the villege said, after the rainfall the jute plants have started becoming fresh and growing faster.
He was echoed by Yakub Ali Shekh. He said, most of the land have been irrigated for several times before the rainfall.
In the district, about 90 per cent seed planting were made after irrigation due to no-rain from October to May.
Md Babar Ali of Ujirpur Village in Narail Sadar Upazila said, for rapid growth,  jute plants are growing up with advance signal of bumper yielding.
Yakub Ali Shekh of the village said, they are worrying about getting fair prices.
Siraj Miah of the village said, they are not getting enough support from the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).
Dipak Kumar Roy, deputy director of the DAE-Narail said, there will be bumper yield this year. The growers will get expected price as market price of jute is good.
According to DAE sources, the jute cultivation target of the year was 22,440 hectares, but 23,025 ha lands have have been farmed.


