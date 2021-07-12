Raw hide traders demand dues from tannery owners

NATORE, July 11: Raw hide and skin traders in the district demanded their arrear soon from tannery owners in Dhaka before Eid-ul-Azha.

The amount of their dues is about Tk 100 crore. Due to a long delay of three years in getting the payment from the tannery owners, they have fallen in working capital crisis.

Perhaps they will not be able to do this business safely this time. They have been frustrated with the business for irregular payment against their supply of raw skin.

Md Lutfar Rahaman, a raw hide and skin trader, said, there are 200 traders in the wholesale market of raw hide and skin in Natore. The market is located in Belghoria nearby Natore Railway Station.

Five-year back, a huge raw hides would be brought to the market from different districts of the country.At present, the volume has declined due to irregular payment.

Earlier, he would buy 5,000 pieces of raw hide in a year. Now he is buying only 500 pieces due to the payment problem.

He further said, factory owners would buy raw hides as per market rates in the past years and clear payment next time. But now, a big amount has been lying unpaid with them in Dhaka for three years. So local traders have lost their interest to do this business, he added.

Another trader Md Rubel said, labourers and employees of their shops have gone away due to this unexpected payment crisis. Perhaps most of them are passing days without work, he added.

Good days may return if factory owners give their dues before Eid-ul- Azha, he maintained.

Md Shariful Islam, president of the Natore Raw Hides Merchants Association, said factory owners have given assurance of resolving the problem soon.







