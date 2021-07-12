Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Raw hide traders demand dues from tannery owners

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

NATORE, July 11: Raw hide and skin traders in the district demanded their arrear soon from tannery owners in Dhaka before Eid-ul-Azha.
The amount of their dues is about Tk 100 crore. Due to a long delay of three years in getting the payment from the tannery owners, they have fallen in working capital crisis.
Perhaps they will not be able to do this business safely this time. They have been frustrated with the business for irregular payment against their supply of raw skin.
Md Lutfar Rahaman, a raw hide and skin trader, said, there are 200 traders in the wholesale market of raw hide and skin in Natore. The market is located in Belghoria nearby Natore Railway Station.
Five-year back, a huge raw hides would be brought to the market from different districts of the country.At present, the volume has declined due to irregular payment.
Earlier, he would buy 5,000 pieces of raw hide in a year. Now he is buying only 500 pieces due to the payment problem.  
He further said, factory owners would buy raw hides as per market rates in the past years and clear payment next time. But now, a big amount has been lying unpaid with them in Dhaka for three years.  So local traders have lost their interest to do this business, he added.
Another trader Md Rubel said, labourers and employees of their shops have gone away due to this unexpected payment crisis. Perhaps most of them are passing days without work, he added.
Good days may return if factory owners give their dues before Eid-ul- Azha, he maintained.
Md Shariful Islam, president of the Natore Raw Hides Merchants Association, said factory owners have given  assurance of resolving the problem soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 113 more people die, 2,662 more infected in 23 dists
Setting up PCR lab, oxygen system demanded in Gaibandha
80 people fined for violating lockdown rules in two districts
Three found dead in three districts
Erosion by Jamuna, Dharla continues unabated at Nagarpur Upazila
Farmers expect bumper jute yield in Narail
Raw hide traders demand dues from tannery owners
Monohardi Municipality Mayor Mohammad Aminur Rashid Sujon


Latest News
Eid jamats must at mosques, but no embracing
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
People in villages consider COVID-19 as influenza: Health Minister
10 cattle markets to be set up maintaining health rules: DNCC Mayor
CTTC unit cordons off suspected militant hideout in Narayanganj
Land and sea port employees to be vaccinated from July 14
Quader urges all irrespective of parties to stand by distressed people
AL leaders visit Shezan juice factory
53 more Dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Italy keen to invest in Bangladesh's rural infrastructure
Most Read News
A bonfire built from over 15,000 pallets sits on the Craigyhill estate
Act on ransomware attacks
Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs
Shamuk khol birds find safe haven in Rajshahi
In remembrance of Al Mahmud: Mysterious maestro of Bangla Poetry
Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in election
England and Italy counting down to Euro 2020 final
Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Few words on ‘World Population Day’
Diaz stunner downs Peru to give Colombia Copa 3rd place
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft