Monohardi Municipality Mayor Mohammad Aminur Rashid Sujon

Monohardi Municipality Mayor Mohammad Aminur Rashid Sujon, as chief guest, distributed rice among 500 jobless destitute families on the municipality office premises in Narsingdi on Sunday. The humanitarian assistance was from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to mitigate their sufferings during the ongoing lockdown. Each of the families received 10kg rice. Monohardi Municipality Secretary Md Ismail Mia was also present during the distribution. photo: observer