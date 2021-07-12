Five drown in three districts

Five people including two siblings drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Khagrachhari and Kishoreganj, in three days.

BOGURA: A teenage boy drowned in the Kortoa River in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon while fishing.

Deceased Shakil Ahmed, 18, was the son of Abu Bakr Siddique, a resident of Jamalpur Village in the upazila.

The deceased's elder brother Ashique said Shakil along with Shamim of the same village went to the river to catch fish in the afternoon. At one stage, he slipped into the river and drowned due to the strong currents.

After searching, local people recovered the body from the river.

Officer-in-Charge of Shahjahanpur Police Station Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

MOHALCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: Two siblings drowned in a ditch in Mohalchhari Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased were identified as Poran Gulo Chakma, 8, son of Supayan Chakma of Jamtala Village under Maischhari Union in the upazila, and his sister Champak Chakma, 6.

Local sources said Poran and Champak fell in a ditch nearby the house at around 12pm while their family members were unaware of it.

Later, locals found their bodies floating on water and recovered those from the water body.

Maischhari Union Parishad Chairman Sajai Marma confirmed the incident.

KISHOREGANJ: Two neighbouring girls downed in a ditch in Itna Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Mosammat Papia Akter, 5, daughter of Ilias Mia, and Mosammat Farjana Akter, daughter of Md Munnas Mia, residents of Shimla Shantipur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the both girls drowned in a ditch in the afternoon while playing on its bank.

Later, locals spotted their floating bodies there and recovered those.







