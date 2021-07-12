Md Ruhul Amin

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Md Ruhul Amin, vice-president of Kamalnagar Upazila Unit of BNP in the district, died of old-age complications on Saturday night. He was 75.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Torabganj area of the upazila on Sunday morning. Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left three sons, three daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Jahangir Ali Babu

BAGERHAT: Jahangir Ali Babu, former public prosecutor of the district and secretary general of Bagerhat Theatre, died at 2pm on Saturday. He was 79.

He had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications. He left wife, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.







