4 men electrocuted in three districts

Four men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Kishoreganj, Bhola and Gaibandha, in four days.

KISHOREGANJ: Two people were electrocuted in separate incidents in Sadar and Pakundia upazilas of the district in two days.

A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Md Billal Hossain, 32, son of Md Jalal Uddin, was a resident of Kadamtala Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Billal came in contact with live electricity while opening the shatter of his shop in the area in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

Injured Billal was rushed to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

On the other hand, a man was electrocuted in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Musharaf Hossain Milon, 29, son of Md Ala Uddin, a resident of Chardewkandi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Milon came in contact with live electricity in the afternoon while he was working at home, which left him dead on the spot.

Pakundia PS OC Md Sarowar Jahan confirmed the incident.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A young man was electrocuted in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

Deceased Md Rubel, 28, son of late Abdul Mannan, was a resident of Ward No. 7 under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rubel came in contact with a live electric wore at noon while he was working in the house of Sidu Bepari in Ward No. 7 under Daulatkhan Municipality, which left him critically injured.

Injured Rubel was rushed to Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Daulatkhan PS OC Bazlar Rahman confirmed the incident.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A man was electrocuted in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Swapon Mandol, 35, son of Bawsha Mandol, was a resident of Khordda Rasulpur Village under Jamalpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Swapon came in contact with a live electric wire at noon while he was hoisting of the flag of Argentina atop the roof of his house marking the Copa America final this year, which left him critically injured.

Later, he died on the way to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex.

Jamalpur Union Parishad Chairman Nuruzzaman Mandol confirmed the incident.







