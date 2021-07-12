Three killed in road mishaps in two districts

Three people including a policeman were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Gopalganj, on Saturday.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Arif Ahmed, 25, son of late Abdul Halim, a resident of Nandail Upazila in the district, and Arafat Islam Anan, 24, son of Hossain Ali, of Sadar Upazila in Netrakona.

Local sources said a pickup van hit a motorcycle carrying the duo in Tarakanda Gajharpur area on the Mymensingh-Netrakona Highway at noon, leaving them dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies. Shyamganj Highway Police Outpost Inspector Md Shafiur Rahman confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: A policeman was killed and another injured as a truck hit a motorcycle in Kashiani Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Deceased Sohanur Rahman, 24, was the son of Sabur Hossain of Rupganj Upazila in Narayanganj District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kashiani Police Station Md Azizur Rahman said Sohanur and Nazmul, two members of Bhatiapara Highway Police Camp, were patrolling the highway on Friday night on motorcycle.

They were critically injured after a speedy truck crushed their motorcycle in Ghonapara area in Kashiani at around 12:15am on Saturday.

The injured were rushed to Kashiani Upazila Health and later, shifted to Gopalganj 250 bed General Hospital, where Sohanur succumbed to his injuries.



