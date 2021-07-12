Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

Three people including a policeman were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Gopalganj, on Saturday.
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Arif Ahmed, 25, son of late Abdul Halim, a resident of Nandail Upazila in the district, and Arafat Islam Anan, 24, son of Hossain Ali, of Sadar Upazila in Netrakona.
Local sources said a pickup van hit a motorcycle carrying the duo in Tarakanda Gajharpur area on the Mymensingh-Netrakona Highway at noon, leaving them dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies. Shyamganj Highway Police Outpost Inspector Md Shafiur Rahman confirmed the incident.  
GOPALGANJ: A policeman was killed and another injured as a truck hit a motorcycle in Kashiani Upazila of the district early Saturday.
Deceased Sohanur Rahman, 24, was the son of Sabur Hossain of Rupganj Upazila in Narayanganj District.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kashiani Police Station Md Azizur Rahman said Sohanur and Nazmul, two members of Bhatiapara Highway Police Camp, were patrolling the highway on Friday night on motorcycle.
They were critically injured after a speedy truck crushed their motorcycle in Ghonapara area in Kashiani at around 12:15am on Saturday.
The injured were rushed to Kashiani Upazila Health and later, shifted to Gopalganj 250 bed General Hospital, where Sohanur succumbed to his injuries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 113 more people die, 2,662 more infected in 23 dists
Setting up PCR lab, oxygen system demanded in Gaibandha
80 people fined for violating lockdown rules in two districts
Three found dead in three districts
Erosion by Jamuna, Dharla continues unabated at Nagarpur Upazila
Farmers expect bumper jute yield in Narail
Raw hide traders demand dues from tannery owners
Monohardi Municipality Mayor Mohammad Aminur Rashid Sujon


Latest News
Eid jamats must at mosques, but no embracing
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
People in villages consider COVID-19 as influenza: Health Minister
10 cattle markets to be set up maintaining health rules: DNCC Mayor
CTTC unit cordons off suspected militant hideout in Narayanganj
Land and sea port employees to be vaccinated from July 14
Quader urges all irrespective of parties to stand by distressed people
AL leaders visit Shezan juice factory
53 more Dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Italy keen to invest in Bangladesh's rural infrastructure
Most Read News
A bonfire built from over 15,000 pallets sits on the Craigyhill estate
Act on ransomware attacks
Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs
Shamuk khol birds find safe haven in Rajshahi
In remembrance of Al Mahmud: Mysterious maestro of Bangla Poetry
Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in election
England and Italy counting down to Euro 2020 final
Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Few words on ‘World Population Day’
Diaz stunner downs Peru to give Colombia Copa 3rd place
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft