Uncertainty looms large over sellers of sacrificial animals



A cattle farm at Sreerampur in Baraigram Upazila. photo: observer

According to general farm owners, the way the corona wave is continuing they are in concern over selling their animals. Due to lockdown, animal transportation is hampered.

Customers fear if the current situation prevails, how they will go to haats for purchasing animals. If there is poor arrival of animals on Eid haats, prices will just go up. As purchasing capacity of customers have got curtailed for corona situation, most of them will face problem to make their animal purchase.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: About 37,500 cattle-heads in Baraigram Upazila of the district are in sale uncertainty. Farm owners are in frustration.

According to upazila administration sources, in the backdrop of the current situation, an online platform, 'e-haat Baraigram', has been launched to facilitate sale of sacrificial animals; it will help farm owners a little bit in selling their animals.

Sources in the Department of Livestock Resources (DolS)-Baraigram said, a total of 37,589 cattle-heads have been prepared in 5,613 farms as sacrificial animals in the upazila this year on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha; these included 19,548 cows, 561 buffaloes, 17,142 goats, and 338 ewes.

This year DoLS is expecting about 23,500 animals will be slaughtered in the upazila; remaining about 14,000 animals will be sold outside.

It is now less than two weeks ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha; but the arrival of wholesalers is still dull.

Farm owners have fattened and reared these animals targeting the Eid-ul-Azha bazaar. But they are in fear of prolonging lockdown. They said, their expenditure is going up because of increased fodder prices. All haats and bazaars in the upazila are closed. So let alone the fair price, they are in sale uncertainty.

Director of Sheikh Habibullah of Golden Dreams Firm in Bonpara Faziltala area said, "There are 24 sacrificial animals in our firm. Due to haat closer, a single cow is not sold."

Farm Owner Solaiman Hossain in Rayna Mahalla said, "Amid the corona situation, we are in concern about sale and fair price."

Daily it costs Tk 125-150 per cow, he further said, adding, if not sold, most of the expenditure over 7-8 months of rearing will be counted as loss.

Cow trader Munsur Rahman of Dhamaniapara Village said, amid corona all haats across the country including those in Dhaka are almost closed; there is a less possibility for haats to sit ahead of the coming Eid. The trading of cattle is almost suspended.

Upazila DolS Officer Dr. Ujjal Kumar Kundu said, the farm owners are in disarray as haats are closed; but on behalf of the upazila administration, 'e-haat Baraigram' has been launched.

"In addition, our appointed LSPs are uploading animals' pictures, addresses and mobile numbers of farm owners on the online platform. We are assisting them this way, he maintained.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: According to upazila DoLS sources, 350 farmers have prepared 5,907 sacrificial animals including cow, goat, buffalo, and ewe. The demand for sacrificial animals in the upazila is 5,500. The surplus animals are 407.

An online bazaar, 'Poshur Haat' has been launched by DolS. Within next one week, more than 1,500 animals will be displayed.

This year an initiative was taken to set up four makeshift sacrificial animal haats in Bibichini, Betagi Pourasabha, Kazirhat, and Chandokhali. But their opening is still uncertain.

A visit to different farms in the upazila found these full of animals; most of these are unsold.

President Md Nasir Uddin Pishush of Upazila Dairy Farm Association said, they demanded some flexibility in transportation and trading.

Upazila DoLS Officer Dr. Md Abdullah said, for the government's various measures, this year's production of animals has exceeded the demand. "We want farm owners to be benefitted this year too," he added.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Surid Salehin said, there will remain no bar from July 15 if the running lockdown is not extended after July 14; things now depends on the situation.

