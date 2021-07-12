Video
Walking with Myanmar’s    anti-junta fighters

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

KAYAH STATE, July 11: In their camp hidden in the forested hills of Kayah state near the Thai border, Myanmar anti-junta volunteers practice firing their homemade weapons, do physical training, and play guitar in between skirmishes with the military.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February and launched a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests.
In some areas civilians have formed "defence forces" to combat the State Administration Council, as the junta dubs itself, often using hunting rifles or weapons manufactured at makeshift factories.
"I've been away from my family more than three months," one member of the defence force at the camp told AFP on condition of anonymity.
"I will return home after this revolution."    -AFP



