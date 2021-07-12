Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Third Wimbledon title for Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

LONDON, JULY 11: Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei won her third Wimbledon women's doubles title on Saturday when she and Belgian partner Elise Mertens defeated Russia's Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova in the final.
Hsieh and Mertens, the third seeds, saved two match points in the second set to win 3-6, 7-5, 9-7.
"Some of her volleys, I can't do. She's a magician," said Mertens, the world's number one doubles player, of Hsieh.
Hsieh won the 2013 title at Wimbledon with China's Peng Shuai and the 2019 trophy alongside Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic. With Peng, she also claimed the French Open title in 2014.
Mertens won the 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open titles with Aryna Sabalenka. Vesnina and Kudermetova had reached the final by saving four match points to defeat top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova and three more in the semi-final against Caroline Dolehide and Storm Sanders.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Mexico held to goalless draw by Trinidad in Gold Cup opener
Euro final fuels outbreak fears as nations fight virus surges
Messi's Argentina trophy odyssey ends in Brazil
Third Wimbledon title for Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei
England clinch Pakistan series
Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash
Contributions from juniors make Test win sweeter: Mominul


Latest News
Eid jamats must at mosques, but no embracing
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
People in villages consider COVID-19 as influenza: Health Minister
10 cattle markets to be set up maintaining health rules: DNCC Mayor
CTTC unit cordons off suspected militant hideout in Narayanganj
Land and sea port employees to be vaccinated from July 14
Quader urges all irrespective of parties to stand by distressed people
AL leaders visit Shezan juice factory
53 more Dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Italy keen to invest in Bangladesh's rural infrastructure
Most Read News
A bonfire built from over 15,000 pallets sits on the Craigyhill estate
Act on ransomware attacks
Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs
Shamuk khol birds find safe haven in Rajshahi
In remembrance of Al Mahmud: Mysterious maestro of Bangla Poetry
Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in election
England and Italy counting down to Euro 2020 final
Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Few words on ‘World Population Day’
Diaz stunner downs Peru to give Colombia Copa 3rd place
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft