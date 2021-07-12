England clinch Pakistan series



England's Craig Overton (3rd L) celebrates with teammates after taking the catch on the boundary to dismiss Pakistan's Saud Shakeel for 56 off the bowling of England's Matt Parkinson (3rd R) during the second one day international (ODI) cricket match between England and Pakistan at Lord's cricket ground in London on July 10, 2021. photo: AFP

Set 248 to win in a game reduced to 47 overs per side by rain, Pakistan were dismissed for 195.

Somerset pace-bowling all-rounder Gregory, in just his second match at this level, struck with his first ball on Saturday on the way to 3-44 as England won with six overs to spare.

That followed his valuable 40 and an eighth-wicket stand of 69 with Brydon Carse (31), in a maiden ODI innings for both batsmen, after England had slumped to 160-7.

"It was a case of trying to bat as deep as possible, build a partnership with Carsey," player of the match Gregory told Sky Sports. "The ball has nibbled a little all day, with the new ball we thought if we can pitch it up then we can take some wickets."

Gregory, reflecting on his shock call-up after a Covid crisis ruled out England's entire originally selected squad, said: "It's a fantastic opportunity for the lads, a few guys are showing what they're capable of and (playing) in front of a big crowd here at the 'Home of Cricket' is pretty special."

This was the first ODI at Lord's since England's dramatic 2019 World Cup final win over New Zealand.

Such was the party atmosphere among the nearly 23,000 spectators, the most at a cricket match in the UK since the coronavirus pandemic, there were even chants of 'Football's coming home' from the usually restrained Lord's crowd ahead of England facing Italy in Sunday's European Championship soccer final at the nearby Wembley Stadium.

England were set for a big total while Phil Salt (60) and James Vince (56) were sharing a third-wicket partnership of 97 after Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley had both fallen for ducks. -AFP









