Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:15 AM
Contributions from juniors make Test win sweeter: Mominul

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque lauded the effort of the junior players who contributed in the side's comfortable 220-run win over Zimbabwe in the one-off Test at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.
This was Bangladesh's biggest victory in overseas conditions and second largest victory by runs. Even though it was only their 15th Test victory in 124 matches, this was their eighth Test win against Zimbabwe.
By virtue of this victory, Bangladesh now put Zimbabwe behind in a face to face encounter.
The victory was largely scripted without much contribution from the senior players. When Bangladesh were left trailing 132-6 in the first innings, captain Mominul Haque himself first showed the rearguard with 70 before Liton Das put Bangladesh on top, cracking a fluent 95 runs knock.
It was then left to Mahmudullah Riyad, who on his 50th match, which turned out to be last Test also, flattened Zimbabwe bowling with his career-best 150 not out. He was ably supported by Taskin Ahmed, with whom, he shared 191-run partnership for the ninth wicket stand, which was Bangladesh highest runs in this stand and second largest in Test history.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz led the bowling to help Bangladesh earn a handsome 192-run first innings lead, which turned out to be match winning eventually. Miraz ended up with 5-82 before taking 4-66 in the second innings. Shakib Al Hasan gave him apt support with 4-82 in the first innings and Taskin came up with support for him in the second innings with his career-best 4-82.
Bangladesh set Zimbabwe a record target of 477 to win, largely thanks to young Shadman Islam and Nazmul Hossain Shanto. Shadman brought up his maiden century and struck 115 not out while Shanto hammered an unbeaten 1117 as Bangladesh declared on 284-1 in the second innings.
Zimbabwe were bowled out for 256 after a dogged resistance on the fifth day to hand Bangladesh a big victory.
That so many young players contributed a victory on foreign soil was a thing to savour, said Mominul.
"[Overseas win] Whether home or away, a win is always a proud thing for me. When juniors contribute, it really looks good," Mominul said after the match.
According to Mominul, the record ninth wicket partnership between Mahmudullah Riyad and Taskin in the first innings was key in turning the match towards them.
"When we were in trouble, the partnership between Riyad bhai and Taskin was crucial," he said.
He had special praise for Mehidy Hasan Miraz who ended the match with nine wickets.
"It was a flat wicket, so it's difficult to get wickets. It was a special performance for Mehidy Miraz to get nine wickets. Even Shakib and Taskin got four wickets, and it was a team effort."     -BSS


