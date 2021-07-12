EBL signs agreement with Hatil



M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Eastern Bank Ltd ( EBL) and Selim H Rahman, Managing Director of Hatil Complex Ltd. signed a customer benefit agreement on a virtual platform in Dhaka recently, says a press release.Under the deal, Hatil-Nolte, the authorized licensee of Nolte Group in Bangladesh, will offer a special discount to EBL top-tier customers on exclusive German kitchen cabinets of Nolte and Express brands.Syed Zulkar Nayen, SEVP and Head of Liability and Wealth Management of EBL and Mizanur Rahman, Director - Finance and Accounts of Hatil attended the signing ceremony, among others.