MBL inaugurates automated Challan System Service



Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal and Mercantile Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury jointly inaugurating Automated Challan System (ACS) services at MBL Head office in the city recently.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal and Mercantile Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury jointly inaugurated the service at MBL Head office in the city recently, says a press release.

The service will allow to deposit VAT, Tax, Government fees and other payments in fast and safe way. The system will also reduce the possibility of fraud. Under ACS, treasury invoice can be deposited through cash or cheque at any branches of the bank or online system.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors and other senior officials of the Bank were also present during the inauguration.



