Dhaka Bank re-elects Abdul Hai Sarker as Chairman



Abdul Hai Sarker

Sarker is also the Founder Chairman of DBL, Former President of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), former Vice Chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) and a former Director of Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI).

His sincere effort and dynamic leadership culminated in a large business conglomerate in the name of Purbani Group.

Sarker is the Former Chairman of Education, Science, Technology and Cultural Development Trust (ESTCDT) of Independent University Bangladesh (IUB), Dhaka. He is also the Member of the Board of Trustees of Independent University of both Dhaka and Chittagong.

He is also the Founder Member of the Board of Trustees of Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI) and Former Associate Director of International Cotton Association based in Liverpool, UK. He has recently been elected as the Executive Board Member of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Bangladesh.

He has also been accorded Commercially Important Person (CIP) status by the Government of People's Republic of Bangladesh. The re-election of Sarker will positively enhance values to Dhaka Bank and propel its continuous journey towards excellence.

He accomplished his Post Graduation Degree (M.Com) from the University of Dhaka in 1970.































