Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dubai pharma, medical supply trade rise by 31pc

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

DUBAI, July 11: The value of Dubai's external pharmaceutical and medical supplies trade reached Dh6.8 billion for Q1 2021 recording a growth of 31 per cent from Dh5.2 billion in the same period of 2020.
Imports touched Dh5.3 billion, exports Dh590 million while exports and re-exports totalled Dh1.4 billion. In terms of volume, Dubai trade in pharma and medical supplies went up 47 per cent from 33,000 tonnes to 48,600 tonnes in the first 3 months of 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Dubai Customs is committed to streamlining border clearance of medical supplies shipments to ensure they rapidly reach local, regional and global markets without delay, after fulfilling the requirements of the Ministry of Health and Prevention which guarantees high levels of quality and efficiency for these vital products to safeguard the community's health and safety.
"Dubai Customs has sought to keep pace with the growing demand for pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in light of the current Covid-19 situation, putting more efforts to ensure quick inspection, clearance and release of these strategic goods to meet the community's needs and maintain product availability in the market," said Nassim Al Mehairi, manager of the statistics section at Dubai Customs.
The recent statistics released by Dubai Customs show the pivotal role Dubai has been playing as a regional hub for trade in pharmaceutical and medical products thanks to the industry's sophisticated logistics infrastructure, she explained.    —Khaleej Times


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
IBBL Sylhet Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
EBL signs agreement with Hatil
MBL inaugurates automated Challan System Service
Emirates to resume passenger flights to Mauritius from July 15
Dhaka Bank re-elects Abdul Hai Sarker as Chairman
Jet Airways owes staffers up to Rs 85 lakh, plans to pay Rs 23,000
Amul wins its first trademark violation case outside India
India Exports rose 63pc in July 1st week


Latest News
Eid jamats must at mosques, but no embracing
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
People in villages consider COVID-19 as influenza: Health Minister
10 cattle markets to be set up maintaining health rules: DNCC Mayor
CTTC unit cordons off suspected militant hideout in Narayanganj
Land and sea port employees to be vaccinated from July 14
Quader urges all irrespective of parties to stand by distressed people
AL leaders visit Shezan juice factory
53 more Dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Italy keen to invest in Bangladesh's rural infrastructure
Most Read News
A bonfire built from over 15,000 pallets sits on the Craigyhill estate
Act on ransomware attacks
Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs
Shamuk khol birds find safe haven in Rajshahi
In remembrance of Al Mahmud: Mysterious maestro of Bangla Poetry
Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in election
England and Italy counting down to Euro 2020 final
Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Few words on â€˜World Population Dayâ€™
Diaz stunner downs Peru to give Colombia Copa 3rd place
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft