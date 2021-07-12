Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Syria govt raises bread, diesel prices as crisis deepens

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

Syria govt raises bread, diesel prices as crisis deepens

Syria govt raises bread, diesel prices as crisis deepens

DAMASCUS, July 11: Steep bread and diesel price hikes went into force in government-held parts of war-torn Syria on Sunday, bringing more pain for civilians in a long-running economic crisis.
The price of diesel fuel nearly tripled and the price of bread doubled, according to the official SANA news agency, only days after Damascus announced an increase in the price of petrol.
The move coincided with a decree issued by President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday that increases by 50 percent public sector salaries and sets the minimum wage at 71,515 Syrian pounds a month ($57 at the official rate), up from 47,000 pounds ($37).
In a second decree, Assad raised public sector and military pensions by 40 percent, according to SANA.
According to a revised price list published by SANA on Saturday night, one litre of diesel fuel will now cost 500 pounds, up from the 180 pounds users in most sectors were paying previously.
Mustafa Haswiya, of the state-run Syrian Company for the Storage and Distribution of Petroleum Products, said 80 percent of Syria's hydrocarbon needs are purchased from abroad using foreign currency.
"It was necessary to raise prices in order to reduce the import bill," which would otherwise have risked making oil products unaffordable, SANA quoted him as saying.
The price of subsidised bread doubled to 200 Syrian pounds. The state-run Syrian Foundation for Bakeries said that the rising price of diesel fuel contributed to the increase, according to SANA.
The pro-government Al-Watan daily on Sunday said the diesel fuel hike will lead to "an increase in the price of transportation within and across provinces" by more than 26 percent and will make other goods more expensive too.
It said the transport, agriculture and industrial sectors will see a rise in production costs, leading to further inflation.
The cost of heating homes will also climb by 178 percent, Al-Watan said, making it all the more inaccessible.
Damascus has repeatedly raised fuel prices in recent years to tackle an accelerating economic crisis sparked by the country's decade-long civil war and compounded by sanctions.
The latest price hikes came nearly two weeks after the government in neighbouring crisis-hit Lebanon raised fuel prices by more than 35 percent to combat shortages that authorities there blame in part on smuggling to Syria.    —AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
IBBL Sylhet Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
EBL signs agreement with Hatil
MBL inaugurates automated Challan System Service
Emirates to resume passenger flights to Mauritius from July 15
Dhaka Bank re-elects Abdul Hai Sarker as Chairman
Jet Airways owes staffers up to Rs 85 lakh, plans to pay Rs 23,000
Amul wins its first trademark violation case outside India
India Exports rose 63pc in July 1st week


Latest News
Eid jamats must at mosques, but no embracing
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
People in villages consider COVID-19 as influenza: Health Minister
10 cattle markets to be set up maintaining health rules: DNCC Mayor
CTTC unit cordons off suspected militant hideout in Narayanganj
Land and sea port employees to be vaccinated from July 14
Quader urges all irrespective of parties to stand by distressed people
AL leaders visit Shezan juice factory
53 more Dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Italy keen to invest in Bangladesh's rural infrastructure
Most Read News
A bonfire built from over 15,000 pallets sits on the Craigyhill estate
Act on ransomware attacks
Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs
Shamuk khol birds find safe haven in Rajshahi
In remembrance of Al Mahmud: Mysterious maestro of Bangla Poetry
Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in election
England and Italy counting down to Euro 2020 final
Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Few words on â€˜World Population Dayâ€™
Diaz stunner downs Peru to give Colombia Copa 3rd place
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft