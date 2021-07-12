Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US urges EU to reconsider its digital tax plan

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

VENICE, Italy, July 11: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday urged the European Union to reconsider its plans for a "discriminatory" digital tax, saying the new global reform deal should make it redundant.
Meeting in Venice, G20 ministers, including Yellen,  on Saturday endorsed a plan agreed by 132 countries to overhaul the way multinational companies, including US digital giants, are taxed.
"The agreement that we've reached in the OECD framework discussion calls on countries to agree to dismantle existing digital taxes that the United States has regarded as discriminatory and to refrain from erecting similar measures in the future," Yellen told reporters.
"So it's really up to the European Commission and the members of the European Union to decide how to proceed. But those countries have agreed to avoid putting in place in the future and to dismantle taxes that are discriminatory against US firms."
Yellen is due in Brussels on Monday for talks with Eurozone finance ministers.
Negotiations at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) secured a historic agreement on July 1 for a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15 percent, and to allow nations to tax a share of the profits of the world's biggest companies regardless of where they are headquartered.
In a diplomatic document seen by AFP late last month, Washington warned the EU that its plans for a bloc-wide digital levy, which it sees a discriminating against US technology firms, risked "entirely derailing" the negotiations at the OECD.
Three EU countries -- including Ireland, which has become a European base for a raft of US companies thanks to low tax rates -- have yet to sign up to OECD agreement.
Yellen said she would seek to persuade them.
"I will use the opportunity to try to explain why we think that the few remaining EU countries that have not endorsed the inclusive framework, why we think it's in the world's interest, in their interests to be part of the agreement," she said.
"In some cases there are very specific technical issues that it may indeed be possible to address and where that's possible I know all of us will be working in the common months to do that and to bring those countries on board."
The European Commission has insisted its new levy plan, due to be unveiled later this month, would conform with whatever is agreed at the OECD and would hit thousands of companies, including European ones.
Money raised from the digital tax is intended to help pay for the bloc's 750-billion-euro post-pandemic recovery plan.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Sylhet Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
EBL signs agreement with Hatil
MBL inaugurates automated Challan System Service
Emirates to resume passenger flights to Mauritius from July 15
Dhaka Bank re-elects Abdul Hai Sarker as Chairman
Jet Airways owes staffers up to Rs 85 lakh, plans to pay Rs 23,000
Amul wins its first trademark violation case outside India
India Exports rose 63pc in July 1st week


Latest News
Eid jamats must at mosques, but no embracing
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
People in villages consider COVID-19 as influenza: Health Minister
10 cattle markets to be set up maintaining health rules: DNCC Mayor
CTTC unit cordons off suspected militant hideout in Narayanganj
Land and sea port employees to be vaccinated from July 14
Quader urges all irrespective of parties to stand by distressed people
AL leaders visit Shezan juice factory
53 more Dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Italy keen to invest in Bangladesh's rural infrastructure
Most Read News
A bonfire built from over 15,000 pallets sits on the Craigyhill estate
Act on ransomware attacks
Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs
Shamuk khol birds find safe haven in Rajshahi
In remembrance of Al Mahmud: Mysterious maestro of Bangla Poetry
Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in election
England and Italy counting down to Euro 2020 final
Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Few words on ‘World Population Day’
Diaz stunner downs Peru to give Colombia Copa 3rd place
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft