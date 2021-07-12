Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dubai looking for 100,000 coders to create 1,000 digital firms

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

DUBAI, July 11: Dubai has teamed up with some of the biggest technology giants to launch a national plan for coders to set up 1,000 major digital companies within five years.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to make the announcement on Saturday. The new initiative has been launched in cooperation with Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, IBM, HPE, LinkedIn, Nvidia and Facebook, according to a tweet by Sheikh Mohammed.
"The goal is to train and attract 100,000 programmers and create 1,000 major digital companies within five years," said Sheikh Mohammed, adding that the plan is to ensure more than double the investment directed to start-ups - from Dh1.5 billion to Dh4 billion.
"The National Programme for Programmers is a new step to build our digital economy...," he said.
Last month, the Dubai Digital Authority was established to speed up the transformation of government entities into smart service providers to individuals and businesses besides maintaining a high standard of cybersecurity.
The authority is tasked to accelerate technological advancement and adopt the latest ICT initiatives to support social and economic prosperity of people, as well as boost the value of the digital economy by 100 per cent in the next two years to Dh200 billion. Experts said it will be a real game-changer not only for Dubai, but also for the entire Middle East region.    —Khaleej Times


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
IBBL Sylhet Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
EBL signs agreement with Hatil
MBL inaugurates automated Challan System Service
Emirates to resume passenger flights to Mauritius from July 15
Dhaka Bank re-elects Abdul Hai Sarker as Chairman
Jet Airways owes staffers up to Rs 85 lakh, plans to pay Rs 23,000
Amul wins its first trademark violation case outside India
India Exports rose 63pc in July 1st week


Latest News
Eid jamats must at mosques, but no embracing
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
People in villages consider COVID-19 as influenza: Health Minister
10 cattle markets to be set up maintaining health rules: DNCC Mayor
CTTC unit cordons off suspected militant hideout in Narayanganj
Land and sea port employees to be vaccinated from July 14
Quader urges all irrespective of parties to stand by distressed people
AL leaders visit Shezan juice factory
53 more Dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Italy keen to invest in Bangladesh's rural infrastructure
Most Read News
A bonfire built from over 15,000 pallets sits on the Craigyhill estate
Act on ransomware attacks
Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs
Shamuk khol birds find safe haven in Rajshahi
In remembrance of Al Mahmud: Mysterious maestro of Bangla Poetry
Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in election
England and Italy counting down to Euro 2020 final
Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Few words on â€˜World Population Dayâ€™
Diaz stunner downs Peru to give Colombia Copa 3rd place
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft