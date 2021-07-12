Dubai looking for 100,000 coders to create 1,000 digital firms

DUBAI, July 11: Dubai has teamed up with some of the biggest technology giants to launch a national plan for coders to set up 1,000 major digital companies within five years.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to make the announcement on Saturday. The new initiative has been launched in cooperation with Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, IBM, HPE, LinkedIn, Nvidia and Facebook, according to a tweet by Sheikh Mohammed.

"The goal is to train and attract 100,000 programmers and create 1,000 major digital companies within five years," said Sheikh Mohammed, adding that the plan is to ensure more than double the investment directed to start-ups - from Dh1.5 billion to Dh4 billion.

"The National Programme for Programmers is a new step to build our digital economy...," he said.

Last month, the Dubai Digital Authority was established to speed up the transformation of government entities into smart service providers to individuals and businesses besides maintaining a high standard of cybersecurity.

The authority is tasked to accelerate technological advancement and adopt the latest ICT initiatives to support social and economic prosperity of people, as well as boost the value of the digital economy by 100 per cent in the next two years to Dh200 billion. Experts said it will be a real game-changer not only for Dubai, but also for the entire Middle East region. —Khaleej Times






























