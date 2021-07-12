Minister Group launches Eid Salami campaign

On the occasion of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha, Minister Group has introduced Eid Salami offer to their customers, who can get up to a 200% discount on the product with a chance to win a maximum of TK 1 lakh in cash by purchasing Minister product.

This offer will continue till the day of Eid. This offer is running in both online shops and showrooms. There is also a 'Great Exchange' offer on Minister products. In this offer, any old TV can be replaced with the new Minister TV. Not only TV but also all electronics products of Minister has this amazing offer, says a press release.

Moreover, human care and toiletries products are available online as well as in nearby markets. Because of the ongoing lockdown, Minister Group brings the facilities of online purchasing. Minister's products can be availed by ordering from home through cash on delivery, the online payments also offer easy installments. It also comes with guaranteed gifts, including toiletries and discounts on cash payments.

To get the opportunity one can visit https://ministerbd.net or call this number 09606700700. This offer is also available in any showroom in the country.











