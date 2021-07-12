Loan growth shows C-19 leaving deep scars on Indiaâ€™s economy

NEW DELHI, July 11: India's risk-averse lenders are emerging as one of the biggest hurdles to the speed of the nation's recovery from the pandemicinduced downturn, as they hold back credit when the economy needs it the most.

Loans to companies and individuals has been growing at a subdued 5.5%-6% in recent months, which is half the pace seen before the pandemic struck, Reserve Bank of India data shows. The nation's biggest lender State Bank of India wants to nearly double its credit growth rate to 10% in the year started April 1, but is willing to miss the goal.

"It is a very fragile situation," Dinesh Khara, chairman of SBI, said after reporting earnings for the fiscal year ended March. The bank would not "compromise" on asset quality to achieve targets, he said. —Agencies













