â€˜Commodity prices pose upside risk for India inflationâ€™

NEW DELHI, July 11: The finance ministry on Friday said that rising global commodity prices, especially crude oil and higher logistics costs, pose an upside risk to inflation, although it sought to draw comfort from monsoons and opening up of the economy to reduce price pressures in the economy.

Although the monthly economic report was silent on rising pump prices of petrol and diesel, it recognised how food inflation was growing at a fast clip in urban areas. A spike in inflation has prompted RBI to hold further rate cuts as wholesale price inflation soared to 12.9%, the highest since at least 2012, while retail inflation was pegged at 6.3%, a six-month high.

"The localised restrictions due to the second wave could have led to some supply-side disruptions contributing to price pressures in May 2021. With the encouraging progress of the southwest monsoon, supply-side interventions in the pulses and edible oils market, and gradual unlocking of states, with declining caseload would mitigate cost pressures going forward," the report prepared by the finance ministry's economic division said.

It presented a rosy picture on economic recovery, while calling for rapid vaccination and bridging gaps in health infrastructure. —TNN









