India, Canada shocked at loss of lives in BD factory fire

Indian High Commission in Dhaka has expressed deep shock at the loss of lives in the tragic fire in Narayanganj.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives in the tragic fire in Narayanganj," the high commission tweeted Saturday. It conveyed deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones or were injured in the fire.

"Our prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy," the high commission said.

Also, the High Commission of Canada is "deeply saddened" to hear of the deadly factory fire in Narayanganj.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones and we wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured," the high commission tweeted.

At least 52 people died in a fire Thursday at a factory in Narayanganj's Rupganj, the latest industrial disaster in the country. —UNB























