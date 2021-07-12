

Mermaid Resort offers 40 pc pre-booking discount

The private resort in Cox's Bazar, is having various facilities with eco-friendly villa sitting on vast, lush green landscape just like a painting, reads a press release on Sunday.

The natural design of Mermaid villas is such that you can find yourself naturally distanced and secluded in your own private space with your loved ones. Healthy juices at the juice bar made from Mermaid's organic gardens coupled with 24 hours in-villa dining available at guest's fingertips.

Mahfuzur Rahman, executive director of Mermaid Beach Resort, said, "We have ensured the highest standards of hygiene protocols in place. Beautiful sea, breathing fresh air, natural sunlight, a natural source of Vitamin D is what may keep us healthy. We at Mermaid family are eagerly waiting to welcome you back!"

Book now and stay any time of the year at a 40 percent discount for booking, the press release said.













