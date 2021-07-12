Govt working to remove export barriers on agri-products

The government is working with utmost importance to remove existing barriers in the export of fruits and vegetables to markets in developed countries including Europe, said Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Saturday.

"We want to export agricultural products not only in the Middle East but also in the main markets of developed countries including Europe and Japan," the minister said while speaking at Shahjalal International Airport as chief guest after inspecting the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC)'s cold storage facility.

He said that necessary work has already started to implement the Policy of Good Agricultural Practices GAP) in the country to remove export barriers.

"The country did not have an accredited lab of international standard, we have set it up. From there the certification is being provided. Work is underway to set up a vacuum heat treatment plant for mango export," he continued.

The country's exports are mainly dependent on garments, he said, adding that the exports need to be diversified. "Aiming to do that, we have to increase the export of agricultural products. There is a lot of potential for export of agricultural products," he said.

The capacity of BADC's cold storage at the airport for export of agricultural products will be further enhanced, the minister said.

BADC Chairman Dr Amitabh Sarkar chair the meeting attended, among others, by, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali, Senior Secretary of Agriculture Ministry Md Mesbahul Islam.

Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Mokammel Hossain, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal were also present.









