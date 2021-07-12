Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt working to remove export barriers on agri-products

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Correspondent

The government is working with utmost importance to remove existing barriers in the export     of fruits and vegetables to markets in developed countries including Europe, said Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Saturday.
"We want to export agricultural products not only in the Middle East but also in the main markets of developed countries including Europe and Japan," the minister said while speaking at Shahjalal International Airport as chief guest after inspecting the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC)'s cold storage facility.
He said that necessary work has already started to implement the Policy of Good Agricultural Practices GAP) in the country to remove export barriers.
"The country did not have an accredited lab of international standard, we have set it up. From there the certification is being provided. Work is underway to set up a vacuum heat treatment plant for mango export," he continued.
The country's exports are mainly dependent on garments, he said, adding that the exports need to be diversified. "Aiming to do that, we have to increase the export of agricultural products. There is a lot of potential for export of agricultural products," he said.
The capacity of BADC's cold storage at the airport for export of agricultural products will be further enhanced, the minister said.
BADC Chairman Dr Amitabh Sarkar chair the meeting attended, among others, by, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali, Senior Secretary of Agriculture Ministry Md Mesbahul Islam.
Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Mokammel Hossain, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal were also present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Sylhet Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
EBL signs agreement with Hatil
MBL inaugurates automated Challan System Service
Emirates to resume passenger flights to Mauritius from July 15
Dhaka Bank re-elects Abdul Hai Sarker as Chairman
Jet Airways owes staffers up to Rs 85 lakh, plans to pay Rs 23,000
Amul wins its first trademark violation case outside India
India Exports rose 63pc in July 1st week


Latest News
Eid jamats must at mosques, but no embracing
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
People in villages consider COVID-19 as influenza: Health Minister
10 cattle markets to be set up maintaining health rules: DNCC Mayor
CTTC unit cordons off suspected militant hideout in Narayanganj
Land and sea port employees to be vaccinated from July 14
Quader urges all irrespective of parties to stand by distressed people
AL leaders visit Shezan juice factory
53 more Dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Italy keen to invest in Bangladesh's rural infrastructure
Most Read News
A bonfire built from over 15,000 pallets sits on the Craigyhill estate
Act on ransomware attacks
Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs
Shamuk khol birds find safe haven in Rajshahi
In remembrance of Al Mahmud: Mysterious maestro of Bangla Poetry
Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in election
England and Italy counting down to Euro 2020 final
Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Few words on ‘World Population Day’
Diaz stunner downs Peru to give Colombia Copa 3rd place
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft