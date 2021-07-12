

â€˜More investment on cards to develop SME sectorâ€™

"In terms of percentage of GDP, more investment is being planned to develop the SME sector of the country," he said.

Dr Ahmad, also the Chairman of Dhaka School of Economics (DScE), said this at a programme as the chief guest on Saturday.

The virtual freshers reception of post graduated enterprise development course and Seminar of Entrepreneurship in DScE was organized by the Entrepreneurial economists club of Dhaka School of Economics, said a press release.

Dr Ahmad said that the worldwide pandemic and technological advancement created employment problem.

"Growth without equity should be harmful, for which, alternative measures need to be created to check the rising of the poverty level," he added.

He argued that in terms of percentage of GDP more investment is being planned to develop SME sector of the country.

He informed that each year DScE wants to create at least 100 entrepreneurs directly or Indirectly.

Speakers at the programme commented that the post graduate enterprise development course is very much suitable for entrepreneurial idea generation and implementation.

They said as the pandemic situation in the world is going on, so the local economy needs to be strengthened and agro-based industries must have to be given priority which the government of Bangladesh is trying.

The speakers said online business must act complementary especially in the wake of the pandemic while Eid Ul Azha need to be observed and fair pricing in the livestock market must be ensured so that both customers and sellers can maintain distances and can ensure win-win situation.

They also put emphasis on economic incubator as a necessity to support practical exposure in the time of 4th industrial revolution as Industry-alliances education with innovation is important nowadays.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali as a session chair of the programme said that under such turbulent situations, creativity and foster bondings with students like parenting is necessary to arrange learning importance of life skills so that employability skills can be arranged.

In the seminar, Prof.Dr. Subrata Chattopadhyay of University of Engineering and Management presented a webinar paper on "Exploring opportunities in turbulent times" where he argued that opportunity canvas in transforming adaptation to new technology and business is essential.

Rehana Parvin, Assistant Professor, gave the introductory remarks while Sara Tasneem, Assistant Professor, was the designated discussant in the programme.

Afia Akter, Assistant Secretary of the club, also spoke while Mohammad Aman ullah Aman, Vice President of the club and alumni gave the vote of thanks.

Dr. Nadia Binte Amin, President of WEND was also present. —BSS









