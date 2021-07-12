‘Use online Digital Haat for trading sacrificial cattle to curb C-19’



Reprentational image

The ministry in a press release on Sunday has given the call saying that the government has launched an online platform for trading of sacrificial animals across the country during this peak time of spreading corona infection.

Therefore, farmers and buyers have been requested to buy and sell sacrificial animals over online, it said. The ministry's public relation officer Iftekhar Hossain said an online platform has been launched for selling and buying of animals.

He said the ministry is encouraging online buying and selling and has made this request to protect people from falling into infection.

Earlier in first week of July, the government has launched the online platform Digital Haat (www.digitalhaat.net) for selling and buying of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in a bid to avoid public gatherings and stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The site was formally launched by Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Tajul Islam. It will be jointly operated by Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), ICT Division, E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) and Bangladesh Dairy Farm Association.

A target to sell 100,000 cattle has been set through this platform. A total of 60 marketplaces, such as Daraz, Evaly and 2,000 farmers will be connected through this platform.

As per market statistics there are 11.9 million cattle for sale during this Eid-ul-Azha and it is expected that 10 million cattle will be traded on this occasion.

















The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has asked buyers and sellers to make purchase of sacrificial animals over online to avoid crowding and contain the spread of coronavirus infections in the country.The ministry in a press release on Sunday has given the call saying that the government has launched an online platform for trading of sacrificial animals across the country during this peak time of spreading corona infection.Therefore, farmers and buyers have been requested to buy and sell sacrificial animals over online, it said. The ministry's public relation officer Iftekhar Hossain said an online platform has been launched for selling and buying of animals.He said the ministry is encouraging online buying and selling and has made this request to protect people from falling into infection.Earlier in first week of July, the government has launched the online platform Digital Haat (www.digitalhaat.net) for selling and buying of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in a bid to avoid public gatherings and stem the spread of the coronavirus.The site was formally launched by Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Tajul Islam. It will be jointly operated by Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), ICT Division, E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) and Bangladesh Dairy Farm Association.A target to sell 100,000 cattle has been set through this platform. A total of 60 marketplaces, such as Daraz, Evaly and 2,000 farmers will be connected through this platform.As per market statistics there are 11.9 million cattle for sale during this Eid-ul-Azha and it is expected that 10 million cattle will be traded on this occasion.