TikTok Hridoy’s aide Anik sent to jail

TikTok video maker Hridoy Babu's top aide Anik Hasan was sent to jail after a four-day remand in arms and attempting to commit robbery cases.

Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy passed the order on Sunday after Hatirjheel produced him before the court after four-day remand tenure.

Recently Indian police arrested Tiktok video maker Hridoy on the allegation of human trafficking after the video went viral.

On July 5, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Hridoy Babu's top aid Anik and his four associates from Hatirjheel area and subsequently they were sent to police custody.

RAB recovered bullets, one foreign made pistol, one magazine, five sharp weapons, 300 Yaba tablets, seven mobile phone sets and Tk 3,400 cash from Anik's possession.