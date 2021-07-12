Rupganj fire a warning  to those who endanger employees: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said that Rupganj fire is a warning to those who are doing businesses keeping their employees at risk.

Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said this while addressing a Covid-19 protective equipment distribution ceremony arranged by AL Relief and Social Welfare Sub-committee at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue joining it virtually from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad area.

"Note that the government has taken quick measures over the Rupganj fire incident. The incident is a warning for those organizations, who are doing business keeping their employees at risk," the minister said.

In reply to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comment that AL is responsible for Rupganj incident, the AL General Secretary said Mirza Fakhrul might hold the AL responsible any day in future if someone is killed in thunderbolt. Regarding Covid-19 crisis, he called upon all irrespective of opinions and party affiliations to stand by the distressed and working class people during the crisis.

"All irrespective of parties and opinions should extend cooperation to people during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. If people don't exist, what will the organizations do?" he added. No other political parties except AL stay beside the people as it is the only political party which is extending cooperation to the poor and working class people from villages to the capital during the pandemic.







