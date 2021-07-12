Govt officials asked to work virtually

The officials and employees of the government offices have been asked to discharge their responsibilities through virtual platforms in an attempt to implement ongoing strict restrictions amid the severe Covid-19 situation across the country.

Giving the instructions, the Cabinet Division on Sunday issued a notification. The instructions were already sent to all ministries and divisions concerned for informing their subordinate authorities.

All the official works of government offices have to be conducted on virtual platforms like e-document, e-tendering, e-mail, SMS and WhatsApp amid the restrictions, the official circular said.

It also said that the instructions have been given to keep all government, semi-government, autonomous and non-government offices closed to check countrywide infection of Covid-19.

But, all the emergency services and offices remained open during the situation as an exception, it said, adding that the officials has been asked to take necessary steps to accomplish all official works of the government offices during this time on virtual platforms.

To contain transmission of the virus, the government first imposed limited lockdown from June 28 to 30 and then weeklong 'strict lockdown' since July 1. Later, it was extended to July 14.

To enforce the lockdown, the Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification with 21 restrictions.







