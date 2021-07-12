AL leaders visit Hashem Food factory in N’ganj

Awami League (AL) central committee leaders on Sunday visited Hashem Food and Beverage Factory at Rupganj in Narayanganj where a deadly fire broke out on Thursday.

After their visit they said justice would be ensured for negligence in duty to save the lives of workers.

The administration's surveillance will be increased to prevent such fires in the future.

The team of the ruling party led by AL Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam included Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Central Member Iqbal Hossain Opu, Shahbuddin Farazi and Syed Abdul Awal Shamim.

Meanwhile, Rupganj Upazila AL President and Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Narayanganj district AL President Abdul Hai, General Secretary Badal, Narayanganj-2 constituency lawmaker Nazrul Islam Babu and other local leaders also went to inspect the factory and talked to the family members of the victims. The leaders said no irregularities in the construction of factories will be tolerated. Anyone neglecting safety measures of the workers will be brought under the law.

The government will not spare anyone responsible for the deaths of those who are keeping the economic wheel of the country in motion, added AL leaders.

Mentioning that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed authorities concerned to provide proper treatment to the injured workers, Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said, "She has been deeply saddened by the incident and in constantly in touch with family members of the victims."









