Langalbandh Bridge to remain closed for 2 days

Traffic movement on Langalbandh Bridge on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Narayanganj will remain completely shut from 10:00pm on July 12 to 12:00pm on July 14 for repair of the damaged section of the bridge.

Meanwhile, vehicles will have to use only one side of the bridge that is located between Kanchpur and Meghna bridges, from 8:00am to 10:00pm on July 12, the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry said in a press release on Sunday.









