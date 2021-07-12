Two policemen run over by cars in capital die



An assistant sub-inspector, who sustained severe injuries after being hit by a car at a police check post at Gulshan on July 4, died at a Dhaka hospital on Sunday.

Abul Hasan, officer-in-charge of the police station, said Liton Mia, an ASI of Gulshan Police Station, breathed his last around 11:00am at National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital. The incident happened around 1:00am on July 4 when Liton was on duty at the checkpoint.

As he signaled a private car to stop, the driver refused to listen and instead sped up, hitting and dragging him for about a km. With critical injuries, he was admitted to the hospital, the OC said. Police seized the car and arrested its driver after the incident. The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old policeman was reportedly killed in a motorcycle accident in Dhaka's Science Laboratory area Saturday night. Police constable M Latifur Rahman was from Kurigram's Chilmari and lived in the capital's Jatrabari with his wife and child.

"Latifur was found lying on the street in Science Laboratory at 10:30pm. We are suspecting that he was hit by a speeding car while riding his motorcycle," Md Bachchu Miah, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, said.

"The constable was rushed to DMCH's emergency unit where he was declared dead at 11pm. Latifur's body has been kept at the hospital's morgue; inquiries are on."





