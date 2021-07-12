Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Two policemen run over by cars in capital die

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent


An assistant sub-inspector, who sustained severe injuries after being hit by a car at a police check post at Gulshan on July 4, died at a Dhaka hospital on Sunday.
Abul Hasan, officer-in-charge of the police station, said Liton Mia, an ASI of Gulshan Police Station, breathed his last around 11:00am at National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital.  The incident happened around 1:00am on July 4 when Liton was on duty at the checkpoint.
As he signaled a private car to stop, the driver refused to listen and instead sped up, hitting and dragging him for about a km. With critical injuries, he was admitted to the hospital, the OC said. Police seized the car and arrested its driver after the incident. The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Morgue for autopsy.
Meanwhile, a 30-year-old policeman was reportedly killed in a motorcycle accident in Dhaka's Science Laboratory area Saturday night. Police constable M Latifur Rahman was from Kurigram's Chilmari and lived in the capital's Jatrabari with his wife and child.
"Latifur was found lying on the street in Science Laboratory at 10:30pm. We are suspecting that he was hit by a speeding car while riding his motorcycle," Md Bachchu Miah, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, said.
"The constable was rushed to DMCH's emergency unit where he was declared dead at 11pm. Latifur's body has been kept at the hospital's morgue; inquiries are on."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TikTok Hridoy’s aide Anik sent to jail
Rupganj fire a warning  to those who endanger employees: Quader
Govt officials asked to work virtually
Persistent waterlogging in front of Fulbaria Market in Gulistan area
AL leaders visit Hashem Food factory in N’ganj
Langalbandh Bridge to remain closed for 2 days
Two policemen run over by cars in capital die
Journalist Tanu gets bail in case under DSA


Latest News
Eid jamats must at mosques, but no embracing
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
People in villages consider COVID-19 as influenza: Health Minister
10 cattle markets to be set up maintaining health rules: DNCC Mayor
CTTC unit cordons off suspected militant hideout in Narayanganj
Land and sea port employees to be vaccinated from July 14
Quader urges all irrespective of parties to stand by distressed people
AL leaders visit Shezan juice factory
53 more Dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Italy keen to invest in Bangladesh's rural infrastructure
Most Read News
A bonfire built from over 15,000 pallets sits on the Craigyhill estate
Act on ransomware attacks
Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs
Shamuk khol birds find safe haven in Rajshahi
In remembrance of Al Mahmud: Mysterious maestro of Bangla Poetry
Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in election
England and Italy counting down to Euro 2020 final
Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Few words on ‘World Population Day’
Diaz stunner downs Peru to give Colombia Copa 3rd place
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft