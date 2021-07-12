Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Journalist Tanu gets bail in case under DSA

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent 

Thakurgaon, 11 July: A court in Thakurgaon has granted bail to journalist Tanvir Hasan Tanu in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) rejecting the remand prayer filed earlier.
On Sunday morning, the case investigation officer SI Dalim Kumar Roy filed a five-day remand petition before a Chief Judicial Magistrate's court to interrogate the journalist.
Meanwhile, Tanu's lawyer Arif filed another petition for his bail. After hearing on both the petitions, the magistrate granted the bail upon a bond of Tk 5,000.
Dr Nadirul Aziz, supervisor of Thakurgaon Modern Sadar Hospital, filed the case against three journalists including Tanu with Sadar Police Station on July 9 for publishing reports in the online versions of their media organizations over alleged irregularities in the hospital. Tanu has been made number 1 accused in the case.
The other two accused journalist are Abdul Latif Litu, district correspondent of Bangladesh Protidin and Rahim Shuvho, district correspondent of Newsbangla24.com.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TikTok Hridoy’s aide Anik sent to jail
Rupganj fire a warning  to those who endanger employees: Quader
Govt officials asked to work virtually
Persistent waterlogging in front of Fulbaria Market in Gulistan area
AL leaders visit Hashem Food factory in N’ganj
Langalbandh Bridge to remain closed for 2 days
Two policemen run over by cars in capital die
Journalist Tanu gets bail in case under DSA


Latest News
Eid jamats must at mosques, but no embracing
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
People in villages consider COVID-19 as influenza: Health Minister
10 cattle markets to be set up maintaining health rules: DNCC Mayor
CTTC unit cordons off suspected militant hideout in Narayanganj
Land and sea port employees to be vaccinated from July 14
Quader urges all irrespective of parties to stand by distressed people
AL leaders visit Shezan juice factory
53 more Dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Italy keen to invest in Bangladesh's rural infrastructure
Most Read News
A bonfire built from over 15,000 pallets sits on the Craigyhill estate
Act on ransomware attacks
Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs
Shamuk khol birds find safe haven in Rajshahi
In remembrance of Al Mahmud: Mysterious maestro of Bangla Poetry
Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in election
England and Italy counting down to Euro 2020 final
Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Few words on ‘World Population Day’
Diaz stunner downs Peru to give Colombia Copa 3rd place
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft