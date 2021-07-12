Journalist Tanu gets bail in case under DSA

Thakurgaon, 11 July: A court in Thakurgaon has granted bail to journalist Tanvir Hasan Tanu in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) rejecting the remand prayer filed earlier.

On Sunday morning, the case investigation officer SI Dalim Kumar Roy filed a five-day remand petition before a Chief Judicial Magistrate's court to interrogate the journalist.

Meanwhile, Tanu's lawyer Arif filed another petition for his bail. After hearing on both the petitions, the magistrate granted the bail upon a bond of Tk 5,000.

Dr Nadirul Aziz, supervisor of Thakurgaon Modern Sadar Hospital, filed the case against three journalists including Tanu with Sadar Police Station on July 9 for publishing reports in the online versions of their media organizations over alleged irregularities in the hospital. Tanu has been made number 1 accused in the case.

