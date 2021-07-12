Deluge of pollution nearing tipping point

European researchers have warned that the wave of pollution engulfing the globe could be nearing a tipping point.

They also reveals that somewhere between 9 and 23 million tonnes of polymers get into the rivers, lakes and seas of the world every year. Even more may be getting into the terrestrial soils and by 2025 - unless the world changes its ways - these levels of pollution will have doubled.

The researchers warn that the uncertain and yet unknown effects of such volumes of plastic could bring what has been called 'a global toxicity debt' as drinking bottles, bits of fishing gear, coffee cups and carrier bags become covered with microbial life with plastic particles fouling the sea's surface, suspending in the water column and building up in the sediments of the ocean.

Plastic waste has now been found everywhere: on the world's highest mountains, in the deepest oceanic trenches, on the beaches of desolate islands in the Southern Ocean, in the Arctic ice, and in the tissues of living creatures, from seabirds to whales.

"The cost of ignoring the accumulation of persistent plastic pollution in the environment could be enormous. The rational thing to do is to act as quickly as we can to reduce emissions of plastic into the environment." said Matthew Macleod of Stockholm University in Sweden.

Professor Macleod and colleagues warn in the journal Science that alongside threats to wildlife, and the potential hazard of environmental poisoning, there could be a number of other hypothetical consequences.

Plastic pollutants could exacerbate climate change by disrupting the traffic of carbon between the natural world and the atmosphere, and they could heighten biodiversity loss in the already over-fished oceans. Researchers do not yet know of the long-term non-toxicological effects of plastic pollution on carbon and nutrient cycles, soil and sediment fertility, and biodiversity. Nor has there been any assessment of the potential for delayed toxic effects as the plastic polymers are altered by weathering.

And if there are such effects, then they could persist, to trigger what the scientists call a 'tipping point', long after people have stopped discarding plastic waste into the environment.

"The world promotes technological solutions for recycling and to remove plastic from the environment. As consumers, we believe that when we properly separate our plastic trash, all of it will magically be recycled," said Mine Tekman, of the Alfred Wegener Institute in Germany, and a co-author.

"Technologically, recycling of plastic has many limitations, and countries that have good infrastructures are exporting their plastic waste to countries with worse facilities.







