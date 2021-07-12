Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Deluge of pollution nearing tipping point

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

European researchers have warned that the wave of pollution engulfing the globe could be nearing a tipping point.
They also reveals that somewhere between 9 and 23 million tonnes of polymers get into the rivers, lakes and seas of the world every year.  Even more may be getting into the terrestrial soils and by 2025 - unless the world changes its ways - these levels of pollution will have doubled.
The researchers warn that the uncertain and yet unknown effects of such volumes of plastic could bring what has been called 'a global toxicity debt' as drinking bottles, bits of fishing gear, coffee cups and carrier bags become covered with microbial life with plastic particles fouling the sea's surface, suspending in the water column and building up in the sediments of the ocean.
Plastic waste has now been found everywhere: on the world's highest mountains, in the deepest oceanic trenches, on the beaches of desolate islands in the Southern Ocean, in the Arctic ice, and in the tissues of living creatures, from seabirds to whales.
 "The cost of ignoring the accumulation of persistent plastic pollution in the environment could be enormous. The rational thing to do is to act as quickly as we can to reduce emissions of plastic into the environment." said Matthew Macleod of Stockholm University in Sweden.
Professor Macleod and colleagues warn in the journal Science that alongside threats to wildlife, and the potential hazard of environmental poisoning, there could be a number of other hypothetical consequences.
Plastic pollutants could exacerbate climate change by disrupting the traffic of carbon between the natural world and the atmosphere, and they could heighten biodiversity loss in the already over-fished oceans. Researchers do not yet know of the long-term non-toxicological effects of plastic pollution on carbon and nutrient cycles, soil and sediment fertility, and biodiversity. Nor has there been any assessment of the potential for delayed toxic effects as the plastic polymers are altered by weathering.
And if there are such effects, then they could persist, to trigger what the scientists call a 'tipping point', long after people have stopped discarding plastic waste into the environment.
"The world promotes technological solutions for recycling and to remove plastic from the environment. As consumers, we believe that when we properly separate our plastic trash, all of it will magically be recycled," said Mine Tekman, of the Alfred Wegener Institute in Germany, and a co-author.
"Technologically, recycling of plastic has many limitations, and countries that have good infrastructures are exporting their plastic waste to countries with worse facilities.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TikTok Hridoy’s aide Anik sent to jail
Rupganj fire a warning  to those who endanger employees: Quader
Govt officials asked to work virtually
Persistent waterlogging in front of Fulbaria Market in Gulistan area
AL leaders visit Hashem Food factory in N’ganj
Langalbandh Bridge to remain closed for 2 days
Two policemen run over by cars in capital die
Journalist Tanu gets bail in case under DSA


Latest News
Eid jamats must at mosques, but no embracing
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
People in villages consider COVID-19 as influenza: Health Minister
10 cattle markets to be set up maintaining health rules: DNCC Mayor
CTTC unit cordons off suspected militant hideout in Narayanganj
Land and sea port employees to be vaccinated from July 14
Quader urges all irrespective of parties to stand by distressed people
AL leaders visit Shezan juice factory
53 more Dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Italy keen to invest in Bangladesh's rural infrastructure
Most Read News
A bonfire built from over 15,000 pallets sits on the Craigyhill estate
Act on ransomware attacks
Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs
Shamuk khol birds find safe haven in Rajshahi
In remembrance of Al Mahmud: Mysterious maestro of Bangla Poetry
Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in election
England and Italy counting down to Euro 2020 final
Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Few words on ‘World Population Day’
Diaz stunner downs Peru to give Colombia Copa 3rd place
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft